The following bankruptcies were filed during December in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.
Chapter 7
Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of the proceeds to creditors.
Alma Center: Rohland D. and Kathy R. Parker.
Almena: Toya M. Johnson.
Altoona: Jolene A. Morgan Krimpelbein.
Augusta: William N. Englesby.
Beldenville: Cole S. and Haley E. Barnes.
Black River Falls: Sean A. Nichols, Jay D. Cherwenka, Steven R. Jowett.
Boyceville: Susan L. Joles.
Boyd: Katie M. Dusick.
Bruce: Karen L. Wallace.
Cadott: Leighton S. and Sonia D. Harvey.
Chetek: Tanner J. and Lacie E. Postle, Leslie L. and Judith L. Tranby.
Chippewa Falls: Jason D. and Amanda R. Johnson, Diana L. Buckli.
Conrath: Arnold P. and Karrie L. Groothousen.
Cumberland: April M. Wilsey, Douglas J. Effertz, Nicholas S. and Jami L. Shulz.
Durand: Patricia L. Blount.
Eau Claire: Bryanna A. Delacruz, 510 Lake St.; David J. and Jenifer L. Dunn, 1120 Melody Lane; Joshua L. Reneson, 2809 E. Hamilton Ave., No. 172; Annalee E. Quisling, 2425 Jackson St., No. 6; Carlo P. Kinderman, 2215 Folsom St., No. 208; Rusty W. Yakel, 440 Platt St.; Amy L. Hahn, 3431 E. Meadows Place.
Eleva: Jean N. Tentzohua.
Fairchild: Heather R. Schmidt.
Fall Creek: Brian K. Scamp, Michael K. McCleary.
Hudson: Kari L. LaFlex, Robert J. and Jolena L. Steinmetz, Victor H. and Kari P. Rodriguez, Kinseth C. and Brianna M. Sorlien, Mary J. Christensen.
Ladysmith: Fred J. and Ashley M. Bosteder, Leslie A. and Kenneth Harmon, Leah L. Miller, William C. Dulas, Sr.
Menomonie: Nancy J. Foss, Jennifer A. Matthews, James S. Weiser.
Neillsville: Destini M. and Michael G. Sexauer.
New Richmond: Kristina L. Kamphuis, Christopher J. and Molly N. Kretman.
Osseo: Wendy L. Janssen.
Pigeon Falls: Bruce S. and Christine D. Bautch.
Prescott: Jeremy J. Marek.
Rice Lake: Jennifer L. Dostal.
River Falls: Dale O. Palmer and Juanita E. Carr-Palmer.
Roberts: Derrick T. Madaris.
Spring Valley: Guy W. and Wendy L. Leach.
Stanley: Eric M. Messing, Zachary D. and Taylor G. Lane.
Taylor: David R. and Julie L. Byrne.
Trempealeau: James B. Krueger.
Willard: Steven R. Horvat.
Chapter 13
Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.
Eau Claire: Brian D. Erickson, 1230 E. Hamilton Ave.
Galesville: David J. and Linda L. Meyer.
Hudson: Shirley C. Ebensteiner, Mark A. Thompson and Deborah L. Thompson-Jones, Eugenio D. Zezza, Nino T. and Stacia L. Zezza.
Menomonie: Russell J. and Sara M. Bahr.