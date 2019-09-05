The following bankruptcies were filed during August in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.
Chapter 7
Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of the proceeds to creditors.
Altoona: Lisa R. Berry.
Baldwin: Ashley J. and Michael P. Carlson, Patrick A. and Melissa L. Milune.
Blair: Todd A. Moen.
Bruce: Tamra L. Schlosser.
Cameron: Donald E. and Jennifer L. Evitch, James T. Koenig.
Chetek: Jeffrey S. Mittlestaedt, Paul F. Sr. and Charmaine R. Mikolon.
Chippewa Falls: DeAnn P. Perry, Ricky M. Olson, Steven P. Cross, Jamie Smith, Abdelkader El Meddah.
Colfax: Frederick A. Hubert.
Cumberland: Chaffee W. James, Linda M. Morgan.
Eau Claire: Michael J. and Amber R. Mitra, 2227 Altoona Ave.; Edward A. and Christy D. Scruggs, 552 Cochrane St.; Thao and Lee V. Chang, 2530 70th St.; Kenneth E. and Robin L. Cross, 2628 Trindal St.
Whitney L. Wethington, 905 Starr Ave.; Simon J. and Kristy M. Perez, 3348 Vineyard St.; Sarah B. O’Donnell, 3145 Fern Court; Sara B. Schindler, 1636 Clearwater Ridge Court; Christina M. Milton, 5322 E. Hamilton Ave.
Kailey S. El Meddah, 3568 E. Meadows Place; Shane R. Olbrycht, 218 10th Ave., No. 218; Mackenzie D. Reidt, 127 E. Grant Ave.; Michael L. and Nicole L. Yarrington, 828 E. Prairie Lane, No. 2.
Fall Creek: Amanda E. Reidt.
Granton: Daniel J. Elmhorst.
Holcombe: Sarah J. Larson.
Hudson: Melissa M. Aryal.
Humbird: Robert W. and Sherry L. Slaughter.
Ladysmith: Danica J. Heintz, John A. and Rosemarie Barnes, Dustin A. and Shawny M. DeLasky.
Menomonie: Robert J. and Amy M. Greer, Teresa L. Silcox.
Neillsville: Daniel Racicot.
Nelson: Leila C. Blilie.
New Auburn: Randolph P. Lepkowski.
New Richmond: Jacqueline D. Garcia, Joseph A. and Andrea J. Trapp, Ethan M. and Rachell J. Carlson, Emily A. Hoss.
Prescott: Rebekah A. Seleski, Lisa M. Kraemer.
Rice Lake: Crystal K. Chermack.
River Falls: Joseph D. Alvey, Randy L. and Tina N. Kosnopfal.
Roberts: Michael G. Lang, III.
Somerset: David T. Hunt, Rebecca J. Schmidt, Tabatha S. Davis.
Star Prairie: Meagan A. Barlow.
Wheeler: Richard D. Schneider and Nicole M. Sines-Anderson.
Chapter 12
Adjustment of debts of a family farmer.
Strum: Darren Van Brunt.
Chapter 13
Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.
Abbotsford: Ramon Reyes Ramos and Heather M. Reyes.
Chippewa Falls: Erin L. Insteness.
Eau Claire: Andrew D. and Shannon R. Johnson, W3605 Service Road; Rita K. Hoyt, 637 Germania St.; John D. and Diane A. Curtis, 110 W. Grand Ave., No. 5
Hudson: Ralph L. Jr. and Melissa D. Pitts, Jonathan A. and Jessica L. Welch.
Maiden Rock: Scott T. Hanson and Yevgeniya Ptytsyna.
Prescott: Crystal Woychik.
Turtle Lake: Joshua W. Berends.