The following bankruptcies were filed during August in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.

Chapter 7

Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of the proceeds to creditors.

Altoona: Lisa R. Berry.

Baldwin: Ashley J. and Michael P. Carlson, Patrick A. and Melissa L. Milune.

Blair: Todd A. Moen.

Bruce: Tamra L. Schlosser.

Cameron: Donald E. and Jennifer L. Evitch, James T. Koenig.

Chetek: Jeffrey S. Mittlestaedt, Paul F. Sr. and Charmaine R. Mikolon.

Chippewa Falls: DeAnn P. Perry, Ricky M. Olson, Steven P. Cross, Jamie Smith, Abdelkader El Meddah.

Colfax: Frederick A. Hubert.

Cumberland: Chaffee W. James, Linda M. Morgan.

Eau Claire: Michael J. and Amber R. Mitra, 2227 Altoona Ave.; Edward A. and Christy D. Scruggs, 552 Cochrane St.; Thao and Lee V. Chang, 2530 70th St.; Kenneth E. and Robin L. Cross, 2628 Trindal St.

Whitney L. Wethington, 905 Starr Ave.; Simon J. and Kristy M. Perez, 3348 Vineyard St.; Sarah B. O’Donnell, 3145 Fern Court; Sara B. Schindler, 1636 Clearwater Ridge Court; Christina M. Milton, 5322 E. Hamilton Ave.

Kailey S. El Meddah, 3568 E. Meadows Place; Shane R. Olbrycht, 218 10th Ave., No. 218; Mackenzie D. Reidt, 127 E. Grant Ave.; Michael L. and Nicole L. Yarrington, 828 E. Prairie Lane, No. 2.

Fall Creek: Amanda E. Reidt.

Granton: Daniel J. Elmhorst.

Holcombe: Sarah J. Larson.

Hudson: Melissa M. Aryal.

Humbird: Robert W. and Sherry L. Slaughter.

Ladysmith: Danica J. Heintz, John A. and Rosemarie Barnes, Dustin A. and Shawny M. DeLasky.

Menomonie: Robert J. and Amy M. Greer, Teresa L. Silcox.

Neillsville: Daniel Racicot.

Nelson: Leila C. Blilie.

New Auburn: Randolph P. Lepkowski.

New Richmond: Jacqueline D. Garcia, Joseph A. and Andrea J. Trapp, Ethan M. and Rachell J. Carlson, Emily A. Hoss.

Prescott: Rebekah A. Seleski, Lisa M. Kraemer.

Rice Lake: Crystal K. Chermack.

River Falls: Joseph D. Alvey, Randy L. and Tina N. Kosnopfal.

Roberts: Michael G. Lang, III.

Somerset: David T. Hunt, Rebecca J. Schmidt, Tabatha S. Davis.

Star Prairie: Meagan A. Barlow.

Wheeler: Richard D. Schneider and Nicole M. Sines-Anderson.

Chapter 12

Adjustment of debts of a family farmer.

Strum: Darren Van Brunt.

Chapter 13

Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.

Abbotsford: Ramon Reyes Ramos and Heather M. Reyes.

Chippewa Falls: Erin L. Insteness.

Eau Claire: Andrew D. and Shannon R. Johnson, W3605 Service Road; Rita K. Hoyt, 637 Germania St.; John D. and Diane A. Curtis, 110 W. Grand Ave., No. 5

Hudson: Ralph L. Jr. and Melissa D. Pitts, Jonathan A. and Jessica L. Welch.

Maiden Rock: Scott T. Hanson and Yevgeniya Ptytsyna.

Prescott: Crystal Woychik.

Turtle Lake: Joshua W. Berends.