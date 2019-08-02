The following bankruptcies were filed during July in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.
Chapter 7
Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of the proceeds to creditors.
Altoona: Anthony F. and Nancy M. Beltz, Danny P. Siokos, Mark H. Brinkman.
Blair: Paige L. Combs.
Bloomer: Louise M. Pavlusky.
Cameron: Travis L. and Joanne A. Ottum.
Chippewa Falls: Joseph C. McCarthy, Matthew Steves, Clayton W. and Carrie L. Benson, Jane T. Wisner.
Colfax: Linda L. Demoe, Markayla A. Longseth, Rhonda K. King, Mark R. and Jacqueline K. Clark.
Comstock: Harlyn and Shawn O’Flanagan.
Cumberland: James G. Hoisington, Sr.
Eau Claire: Alice S. Shutes, 847 Ravencrest Ave.; Jeremy G. and Julie A. Patko, 3716 Echo Valley Drive; Gregory S. and Mandy L. Olson, S5215 Highway 37; Paul E. Ennis, 1025 W. MacArthur Ave., No. 224; John A. Spalding, 3621 Riverview Drive; William James Vincent, II, 2106 Bordeaux Court; Philip A. Resendez, 2835 Westwood Lane; Duncan R. Cameron, 3221 Saturn Ave.; Aimee I. Cameron, 516 Talmadge St.; Josh L. Walworth, W1000 Maple Road; Carrie A. Geist, 1318 Fairmont Ave., Apt. 6; Steven L. and Nicole M. Wickersham, 3120 Mars Ave.
Ellsworth: Christopher W. Rawlings.
Fall Creek: Theron E. Rose.
Hawkins: John W. Lazar, Jr.
Hudson: Anthony J. Sylte, Melissa J. Horton, Robert I. and Maureen R. Misenko, Jeremy H. Johnson, Joseph A. Abbott, Brent A. and Jessica R. Tangen, Andrea L. Catalano.
Independence: Jessica K. Olson.
Jim Falls: Adam A. and Melissa L. Pesola.
Menomonie: Katie A. Martinson, Michael E. Rangitsch and Theresa C. Kulenkamp.
Merrillan: Randy L. and Cecelia A. Goldsmith.
Mondovi: James A. Ede, Jared D. and Anne M. Rud.
Nelson: Sondra L. Trager.
New Auburn: Benjamin M. and Nancy L. Parrish.
New Richmond: Nicole M. Burdick, Lisa R. Alvarez, Marsha A. Desino.
Owen: Norma R. and Milton J. Kodl.
Rice Lake: John J. and Cheryl A. Nelson, Ralph T. Schene, Jr.
River Falls: Joseph R. Eichten, Travis A. Ogilvie.
Roberts: Sean P. and Tanya L. Simone.
Sheldon: William J. Hladilek.
Somerset: Zachary C. Mecl.
Sparta: Kacy L. Nuehring.
Stanley: Scott P. and April L. Lodahl.
Strum: Debra L. Rodriguez, Christina Balderaz.
Taylor: Joseph A. and Ashley N. Palmer.
Tony: Anthony H. Nuehring.
Turtle Lake: Jessica A. Koehler, James M. Chaney.
Chapter 12
Adjustment of debts of a family farmer.
Ettrick: Wegnerlann Dairy, LLC.
Chapter 13
Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.
Comstock: Kenneth S. Benson.
Eau Claire: Robert J. Jr. and Tamara K. Black, 1325 Pershing St.; William S. Dawson, 544 Fall St.
New Richmond: Gregory P. Handel.
Rice Lake: Linda J. Halverson, William J. Jensen.