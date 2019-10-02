The following bankruptcies were filed during September in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.
Chapter 7
Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of the proceeds to creditors.
Abbotsford: Gloria L. Sandin.
Augusta: Chad A. Lang.
Barron: Justin A. Nickell.
Blair: Justin T. and Angel M. Taylor.
Chetek: Gerald A. Jr. and Samantha J. Brock.
Chippewa Falls: Brandy A.L. Clark, Marissa L. Walczak, Melissa S. Snyder, Jason E. and Jessi K. Nunke, Alisha P. Myren, David A. and Jennifer M. Pierson.
Clayton: Trudy L. Hamilton.
Colby: Shawn W. Ress.
Cumberland: Brittany R. Johnson.
Eau Claire: Zachary A. Snyder, 3146 Fern Court; Alisha S. Kittleson, 2020 Providence Court; Norman A. Nelson, 3226 Hidden Place; Jamie J. and Tammy M. Hughes, 1613 Drury Ave.; Joshua M. Carter, 5155 County Line Road.
Fairchild: Samuel D. Olson.
Galesville: Anthony R. McMillan.
Glenwood City: Travis J. Hillstead.
Hager City: Phillip D. and Laura L. Hodges.
Hammond: John G.W. and Donna L. Gotzman, Devon R. Campbell
Hudson: Tanya L. Kast.
Ladysmith: Frederick A. Niles.
Menomonie: Steven M. Gates.
New Richmond: Kathleen V. Kneath, Chelsea R. Birkholz.
Prescott: Lauren E. Erickson.
Rice Lake: Gregory P. and Renee K. Barfknecht, Bret R. Kittleson, Emily V. Achivida.
Roberts: Travis F. Campbell.
Somerset: Sharline A. Fitch.
Taylor: Jude T. and Wendy J. Gosline, Ryan M. Capouch.
Whitehall: Gregory W. Zellmer.
Woodville: Herman Traetow.
Chapter 12
Adjustment of debts of a family farmer.
Conrath: Dean E. Harris.
Ettrick: Wegnerlann Dairy LLC.
Greenwood: Jeffrey A. Ossmann.
Chapter 13
Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.
Arcadia: Douglas O. and Paulette M. Mickelson.
Baldwin: Jason N. Williams.
Cumberland: Melvin E. and Janet M. Nyhus.
Eau Claire: Stacey J. Crotteau, 2931 Northland Drive; Troy J. and Kristine K. Tollefson, 5730 Olson Drive.
Ettrick: Larry D. Bettesworth.
Galesville: Sarah K. Arentz.
Hudson: Brenda M. and Thomas J. Newbauer.
Independence: Duane P. Jr. and Christine L. Welker.
New Richmond: Dennis L. and Mary B. Raddatz.
Osseo: Dora S. Rogers.
Tony: Peter J. and Amanda K. Camren.