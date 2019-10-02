The following bankruptcies were filed during September in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.

Chapter 7

Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of the proceeds to creditors.

Abbotsford: Gloria L. Sandin.

Augusta: Chad A. Lang.

Barron: Justin A. Nickell.

Blair: Justin T. and Angel M. Taylor.

Chetek: Gerald A. Jr. and Samantha J. Brock.

Chippewa Falls: Brandy A.L. Clark, Marissa L. Walczak, Melissa S. Snyder, Jason E. and Jessi K. Nunke, Alisha P. Myren, David A. and Jennifer M. Pierson.

Clayton: Trudy L. Hamilton.

Colby: Shawn W. Ress.

Cumberland: Brittany R. Johnson.

Eau Claire: Zachary A. Snyder, 3146 Fern Court; Alisha S. Kittleson, 2020 Providence Court; Norman A. Nelson, 3226 Hidden Place; Jamie J. and Tammy M. Hughes, 1613 Drury Ave.; Joshua M. Carter, 5155 County Line Road.

Fairchild: Samuel D. Olson.

Galesville: Anthony R. McMillan.

Glenwood City: Travis J. Hillstead.

Hager City: Phillip D. and Laura L. Hodges.

Hammond: John G.W. and Donna L. Gotzman, Devon R. Campbell

Hudson: Tanya L. Kast.

Ladysmith: Frederick A. Niles.

Menomonie: Steven M. Gates.

New Richmond: Kathleen V. Kneath, Chelsea R. Birkholz.

Prescott: Lauren E. Erickson.

Rice Lake: Gregory P. and Renee K. Barfknecht, Bret R. Kittleson, Emily V. Achivida.

Roberts: Travis F. Campbell.

Somerset: Sharline A. Fitch.

Taylor: Jude T. and Wendy J. Gosline, Ryan M. Capouch.

Whitehall: Gregory W. Zellmer.

Woodville: Herman Traetow.

Chapter 12

Adjustment of debts of a family farmer.

Conrath: Dean E. Harris.

Ettrick: Wegnerlann Dairy LLC.

Greenwood: Jeffrey A. Ossmann.

Chapter 13

Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.

Arcadia: Douglas O. and Paulette M. Mickelson.

Baldwin: Jason N. Williams.

Cumberland: Melvin E. and Janet M. Nyhus.

Eau Claire: Stacey J. Crotteau, 2931 Northland Drive; Troy J. and Kristine K. Tollefson, 5730 Olson Drive.

Ettrick: Larry D. Bettesworth.

Galesville: Sarah K. Arentz.

Hudson: Brenda M. and Thomas J. Newbauer.

Independence: Duane P. Jr. and Christine L. Welker.

New Richmond: Dennis L. and Mary B. Raddatz.

Osseo: Dora S. Rogers.

Tony: Peter J. and Amanda K. Camren.