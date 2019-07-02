The following bankruptcies were filed during June in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.
Chapter 7
Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of the proceeds to creditors.
Almena: Elijah R. and Kerri A. Biggs.
Altoona: Lynda J. Schroeder, Annette K. Schlewitz, James L. Henke, Robert L. Nicolai III.
Arkansaw: Kasey M. and Alicia A. Kolve, Bailey N. Sherwin.
Barron: Matthew R. Salinas.
Black River Falls: Kelly E. Krahn, Cathy A. Kuhlman.
Chetek: Carrie A. Johnson.
Chili: Kevin M. and Ann M. Lindow.
Chippewa Falls: Douglas A. and Susan K. Bowe.
Colfax: Michael D. Smith, Timothy M. and Nicole R. Crotteau.
Conrath: Franklin R. and Bridgett P. Rosolowski, Sheila M. and Donavan J. Bishop, Jesse R. and Colleen R. Anderson.
Dorchester: Chelsea M. Batdorf, Rodney L. Dassow.
Downing: Lynnette S. Wood.
Eau Claire: Dexter L. Hurless, Sr., 2808 Mars Ave.; Damon D. and Samantha N. Roby, W3940 Mitchell Road, Lot 93; Barbara J. Hegna, 703 Broadview Blvd.; Beau D. Morrow, 2917 Winsor Drive, Apt. 202; Miriam G. Vajko, 1033 Third Ave.
Chad W. Burr, 2841 Alpine Road; Lisa A. Burr, E870 Woodridge Drive; Tamaraly D. Quinn, 606 Kane Road; Rachel L. Carlson and Briana M. Hayes, 831 Barland Street, Apt. E2; Joseph D. Backlund, 3633 Fairfax St., Apt. 220; Karen K. Martin, 3508 Rudolph Road.
Elk Mound: William W. and Joanne K. Rupel.
Fall Creek: James J. Hoffman Jr.
Holcombe: Raymond A. Plummer Jr.
Hudson: Shane J. Gilbert.
Loyal: Steven G. McBride Jr.
Menomonie: James A. and Sheri L. Gerber, Nicole M. Thompson, David L. and Amy L. White.
Mondovi: Dennis W. and Dawn M. Dziekan.
New Richmond: Timothy W. Anders, Joshua D. Thomsen, Jeremy Bruce, Joseph A. Fiebiger, Eric D. Lammo.
Osceola: Israel E. Torres and Yolanda R. Salazar.
Osseo: Katie M. Plummer.
Prescott: Samantha M. Dittel.
Rice Lake: Michael A. and Lisa A. Ramsey, Paul V. Bennett III, Shane A. and Rebekah G. Bos, Robert P. Taschner.
River Falls: Steven J. and Sherry L. Anderson, Lisa M. Fagerwick.
Roberts: Richard H. and Elaine G. Greenfield.
Somerset: Terry T. Moore.
Turtle Lake: Richard F. Ruff.
Weyerhaeuser: Frederick J. Zurn.
Chapter 13
Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.
Barron: Tony J. Mattie Sr.
Chetek: Christopher B. DuBois, April L. Kieler.
Clear Lake: Robert W. Witthoft Jr.
Eau Claire: Troy J. and Kristine K. Tollefson, 5730 Olson Drive; Jessie Lynn Brownell, 2558 Sunridge St.; Thomas W. and Gena M. Christiano, 1406 E. Anita Drive.
Menomonie: Adam A. and Christine G. Nehls.
Mondovi: Kirsten L. Taylor.
New Richmond: Eric G. and Angela M. Tellijohn, Paul J. and Cheryl A. Bloyer.