The following bankruptcies were filed during June in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.

Chapter 7

Liquidation of a debtor’s property and distribution of the proceeds to creditors.

Almena: Elijah R. and Kerri A. Biggs.

Altoona: Lynda J. Schroeder, Annette K. Schlewitz, James L. Henke, Robert L. Nicolai III.

Arkansaw: Kasey M. and Alicia A. Kolve, Bailey N. Sherwin.

Barron: Matthew R. Salinas.

Black River Falls: Kelly E. Krahn, Cathy A. Kuhlman.

Chetek: Carrie A. Johnson.

Chili: Kevin M. and Ann M. Lindow.

Chippewa Falls: Douglas A. and Susan K. Bowe.

Colfax: Michael D. Smith, Timothy M. and Nicole R. Crotteau.

Conrath: Franklin R. and Bridgett P. Rosolowski, Sheila M. and Donavan J. Bishop, Jesse R. and Colleen R. Anderson.

Dorchester: Chelsea M. Batdorf, Rodney L. Dassow.

Downing: Lynnette S. Wood.

Eau Claire: Dexter L. Hurless, Sr., 2808 Mars Ave.; Damon D. and Samantha N. Roby, W3940 Mitchell Road, Lot 93; Barbara J. Hegna, 703 Broadview Blvd.; Beau D. Morrow, 2917 Winsor Drive, Apt. 202; Miriam G. Vajko, 1033 Third Ave.

Chad W. Burr, 2841 Alpine Road; Lisa A. Burr, E870 Woodridge Drive; Tamaraly D. Quinn, 606 Kane Road; Rachel L. Carlson and Briana M. Hayes, 831 Barland Street, Apt. E2; Joseph D. Backlund, 3633 Fairfax St., Apt. 220; Karen K. Martin, 3508 Rudolph Road.

Elk Mound: William W. and Joanne K. Rupel.

Fall Creek: James J. Hoffman Jr.

Holcombe: Raymond A. Plummer Jr.

Hudson: Shane J. Gilbert.

Loyal: Steven G. McBride Jr.

Menomonie: James A. and Sheri L. Gerber, Nicole M. Thompson, David L. and Amy L. White.

Mondovi: Dennis W. and Dawn M. Dziekan.

New Richmond: Timothy W. Anders, Joshua D. Thomsen, Jeremy Bruce, Joseph A. Fiebiger, Eric D. Lammo.

Osceola: Israel E. Torres and Yolanda R. Salazar.

Osseo: Katie M. Plummer.

Prescott: Samantha M. Dittel.

Rice Lake: Michael A. and Lisa A. Ramsey, Paul V. Bennett III, Shane A. and Rebekah G. Bos, Robert P. Taschner.

River Falls: Steven J. and Sherry L. Anderson, Lisa M. Fagerwick.

Roberts: Richard H. and Elaine G. Greenfield.

Somerset: Terry T. Moore.

Turtle Lake: Richard F. Ruff.

Weyerhaeuser: Frederick J. Zurn.

Chapter 13

Adjustment of debts of an individual with regular income.

Barron: Tony J. Mattie Sr.

Chetek: Christopher B. DuBois, April L. Kieler.

Clear Lake: Robert W. Witthoft Jr.

Eau Claire: Troy J. and Kristine K. Tollefson, 5730 Olson Drive; Jessie Lynn Brownell, 2558 Sunridge St.; Thomas W. and Gena M. Christiano, 1406 E. Anita Drive.

Menomonie: Adam A. and Christine G. Nehls.

Mondovi: Kirsten L. Taylor.

New Richmond: Eric G. and Angela M. Tellijohn, Paul J. and Cheryl A. Bloyer.