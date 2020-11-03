EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire brewery's transformation of an old industrial building was recognized as an award-winning project by the Wisconsin Economic Development Association.
The statewide nonprofit recently presented one of its 2020 Community and Economic Development Awards to The Brewing Projekt, declaring its building as the winning real estate redevelopment and reuse project for the year.
“The Brewing Projekt’s expanded brewery exemplifies the positive economic impact a successful redevelopment project can have in a community,” said Michael Welsh, communications director at the WEDA.
Located in an area dubbed the Cannery District by the city, the Brewing Projekt redeveloped a vacant 50,000-square-foot building that long ago had been used as a meat packing plant, cannery and furniture store. The lengthy project was completed in early 2019 when the new taproom opened to patrons.
The remodeling project added more than $1.5 million to the tax base and created 36 full- and part-time jobs, according to a WEDA news release.
A trophy arrived on Tuesday at the Eau Claire brewery. Winners were first announced on Sept. 16 in a virtual ceremony.
Other local winners included Workforce Resource Inc., a Chippewa County-based education and career development program for low-income youth. That organization was recognized with the talent development award.
Chippewa Falls-based VES, a company that creates environmental systems to maintain cattle health and make dairy farms more productive, was a finalist in the award category for business retention and expansion.
Marshfield Clinic won the economic driver award from WEDA for hospitals and cancer centers it has built in recent years in Wisconsin, including one of each in Eau Claire.