EAU CLAIRE — Jay Brettingen has joined Royal Credit Union as VP commercial loan officer. Brettingen’s responsibilities include developing business relationships and delivering financial expertise to business members.
Brettingen brings over 30 years of business banking experience to Royal. He attended UW-Eau Claire and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration–finance.
Brettingen previously served as a board member for Feed My People Food Bank and the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic. He lives lives in Eau Claire with his wife, Michelle.
• Royal Credit Union also recently announced Kaylee Peikert as enterprise solutions manager. Peikert oversees the technical support and maintenance of Royal’s digital banking solutions, serving as a central IT contact and leader for corporate-level initiatives. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus on operations and technology management, and is a certified Project Management Professional. Peikert also holds a certification in Information Technology Infrastructure Library. She is an active member of Royal’s Young Professional organization as well.
Junior Achievement in need of volunteers
EAU CLAIRE — Junior Achievement of Wisconsin is seeking volunteers “who can help young people connect the classroom to the real world and prepare for successful financial futures and self-supporting careers,” according to a news release.
JA provides age-appropriate lessons for every grade level from kindergarten through the 12th grade, allowing volunteers to pick the age, school and content they want to teach. The commitment for volunteers, according to the release, can fit any schedule, with classroom opportunities ranging from a single day, a few visits per month, or delivery of five to seven weekly classroom lessons over the course of two months. Another option is for groups of volunteers to share the classroom visits. JA provides classroom lessons, materials and training.
Junior Achievement needs volunteers this spring for more than 2,500 students in Alma Center, Altoona, Augusta, Boyceville, Chippewa Falls, Downsville, Durand, Eau Claire, Elk Mound, Fall Creek, Haugen, Knapp, Menomonie, Neillsville, Rice Lake and Spooner. For more information contact Allyson Barka at abarka@jawis.org or Susan Peterson at speterson@jawis.org. Those interested may also visit wisconsin.ja.org and click the “Get Involved” link.