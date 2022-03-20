EAU CLAIRE — Mark Oldenberg has been promoted to chief executive officer for both Security Financial Bank and Security Financial Services Corp., the holding company that owns the bank.
Oldenberg, who succeeds Paul Rudersdorf, also has been appointed to serve on the board of directors for both entities. All were effective as of March 11.
Oldenberg, who most recently served as president of SFB, will continue to serve as president in addition to his duties as CEO. He has more than 25 years of community banking experience and earned degrees in both finance and accounting from UW-Eau Claire.
Prevail Bank adds team vice president
Dave Kuhlman has joined Prevail Bank’s Eau Claire, Medford and Phillips team as vice president and commercial banking officer.
Kuhlman has 40 years of experience in banking, financial services and commercial lending. He also is actively involved in Junior Achievement, United Way and a local mentoring program.
In addition to the aforementioned markets, Prevail Bank also has locations in Baraboo, Marshfield, Owen, Stevens Point, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids.
State business group retools its website
MADISON — Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce unveiled its new digital home on Friday at wmc.org. The newly redesigned website showcases the organization’s public policy and advocacy efforts on behalf of its membership, in addition to its other member programs and benefits.
“WMC’s mission is to make Wisconsin more competitive, but our true purpose is to improve our state’s economic future,” said Kurt R. Bauer, WMC president and CEO, in a news release. “This new platform will help us to better tell our story, highlight our efforts on behalf of our members and support employers throughout Wisconsin.”
WMC is a business association that serves as the combined state chamber of commerce, manufacturers’ association and safety council.