M&J’s Shea retires, Renley steps up
EAU CLAIRE — Market & Johnson, an Eau Claire-based commercial construction firm, announced a new leader after its former president retired.
Jerry Shea, who had been with the firm for 34 years and became its president in 2011, retired on Dec. 31.
Kevin Renley, Market & Johnson’s chief operating officer, took over the duties of president the following day, according to a news release from the company.
Shea joined the company in 1987 as a project manager assistant and gradually rose through the ranks into upper management.
“Jerry has not only cared about the employees of Market & Johnson but also our customers and business associates,” Dan Market, the company’s chairman, said in a news release on Shea’s retirement.
Renley joined Market & Johnson in 2001 as a project manager and became a partner in 2012. He began serving as COO in 2019.
Mancino’s reopens in new location
EAU CLAIRE — A local restaurant known for its grinders and pizzas has reopened at a new location after its former one was torn down.
Mancino’s Grinders & Pizza announced on Wednesday that it is open for dine-in, carry-out and delivery from its new spot at 2295 Brackett Ave.
In addition to a dining room that is larger than its previous one, the new restaurant also has a party/meeting room that can be reserved for up to 24 people.
Mancino’s was previously in the building at 809 W. Clairemont Ave. that was attached to Campus View Inn & Suites. The restaurant closed in September and was then razed as part of plans to convert the hotel into apartments.
Chamber moves event to Florian Gardens
EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce is moving an upcoming celebration and annual meeting to a different location.
Initially planned to be held at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, the Jan. 26 event called Eau What a Night has been moved to The Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave.
David Minor, the business group’s president and CEO, said the main reason for the venue change was to allow everyone who wants to attend the choice to do so.
While the Pablo Center currently is not limiting capacity, the downtown performing arts center does require all guests to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.
Although the location is changing, the evening’s festivities will remain the same. The event will last from 5:30 to 9 p.m., including a reception, live entertainment, awards presentation and after-party.
Tickets cost $90 for chamber members, $125 for nonmembers and $45 for Young Professionals members. More information and registration is available through eauclairechamber.org.
Region picked for pre-apprenticeship program
MILWAUKEE — The Eau Claire area is included in regions selected to participate in a pilot program to prepare young high school students for apprenticeships.
The new Junior Achievement Technical Scholars program will start this spring, delivering lessons to freshmen and sophomore students who are identified by their schools as candidates for youth apprenticeships.
Two regions were chosen for this pilot program in the state — the metro Milwaukee area and a swath of northwest Wisconsin between Eau Claire and La Crosse. Between those areas, the program has the capacity to enroll 1,200 students, according to a news release from Junior Achievement of Wisconsin.
Volunteers from that organization will give lessons to the teenage students about career exploration and job skills development. That instruction is intended to prepare the students for youth apprenticeship programs in their junior or senior year in high school.
The three-year pilot program is being funded by BMO Harris bank and heavy equipment manufacturer Komatsu.
Area teachers or administrators interested in bringing the new program to their schools can email Susan Peterson at speterson@jawis.org.
La Crosse business buys Boaters Choice
LAKE HALLIE — Boat dealership American Marine recently bought Boaters Choice Marine, 1331 122nd St., Lake Hallie.
Family-owned American Marine has dealerships in La Crosse, Lake Holcombe and Dubuque, Iowa, as well as a marina in Trempealeau.
“Adding Boaters Choice expands our reach and ability to service customers as they travel to northern Wisconsin,” Justin Pretasky, president of American Marine, said in a news release on the acquisition.
Matt Asplund, general manager of Boaters Choice, said the merger of the two dealerships will help expand the business’ offerings.
“It’s an exciting time and I’m happy for us to join them,” Asplund said in the news release.
Tech merger includes Eau Claire office
EAU CLAIRE — A merger of midwestern technology services companies last week included an office in Eau Claire.
Citon, which has an information technology services office at 3610 Mall Drive, is merging with ACP CreativIT of Buffalo Grove, Ill. and Camera Corner Connecting Point of Green Bay.
Duluth, Minn.-based Citon provides small- and medium-sized businesses with IT hardware, professional services and cloud services.
All Citon employees will stay on as part of the merger, according to a news release on the transaction. That includes founding partners Steven Dastoor and Sean Dean. Dastoor will continue as Citon’s CEO and will sit on the combined company’s board of directors. Dean will be a senior executive in the combined company.
Short takes
• EAU CLAIRE — Ten local professionals started terms on the board of directors for the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 1 while seven people finished their service to the group. The new directors and their employers: Wes Escondo, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin; Chris Fullarton, E.O. Johnson Business Technologies; Miriam Gehler, Marshfield Clinic; Travis Ida, Trust Point; Karen Kohler, Chippewa Valley Technical College; Emily Nyquist, Blue Granite Wealth; Bruce Ommen, Ayres Associates; Melissa Peterson, Frandsen Bank & Trust; Brooke Petska, Marawood Construction Services; Kristin Schmidt, M3 Insurance. Outgoing board members: Steven Anderson, Ruder Ware; Anne Hargrave-Thomas, OakLeaf Surgical Hospital; Margo Keys, Chippewa Valley Technical College; Nick Meyer, Volume One; Tami Severson, Spectrum Business; Jerry Shea, Market & Johnson; Jason Vance, Ken Vance Motors.
From staff reports