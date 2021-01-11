UW-Stout hosts virtual supervision seminars
MENOMONIE — Advice on supervising employees who are working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic is the subject of a series of free online seminars hosted by UW-Stout.
The university’s Leadership Institute is presenting the seminars from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays, including this week. The seminar also will be repeated on Jan. 28, Feb. 11 and 25.
“We are getting feedback from leaders that they are exhausted with virtual leadership,” assistant professor Marya Wilson said. “They just aren’t sure how to make it successful.”
The seminars hosted by Wilson will advise attendees on creating a clear communication plan with their telecommuting employees, ways to monitor productivity, different options for online technology, and addressing screen fatigue and mental health issues that crop up during long periods of working virtually.
Registration is required to attend the seminars. Go to tinyurl.com/yxjccp5r to sign up.
The free seminars are part of a $300,000 federal coronavirus relief grant provided to the university to assist companies and communities in response and recovery to the pandemic.
From staff reports