EAU CLAIRE — Jamf’s software products are now found on about 30 million Apple-brand devices, up from 26.5 million at the end of 2021.
The company, which is headquartered in Minneapolis but has its roots in Eau Claire, summarized its 2022 growth in a news release issued last week.
“I am so proud of the Jamf team for delivering another year of market leadership, while navigating continued macroeconomic challenges,” Ian Goodkind, who was named chief financial officer last year, stated. “We are committed to our purpose of simplifying work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust, and this purpose will help our business succeed in 2023 and beyond.”
At the end of last year, Jamf had about 71,000 active customers, up from over 60,000 a year before, according to the news release.
Among those customers are some of the largest companies, banks, universities and tech firms.
Jamf’s achievements in 2022 included releasing a Jamf Trust security app, launching an Internet content filtering tool for schools to use, and acquiring ZecOps, a company that specializes in mobile device security.
Jamf was founded in 2002 by UW-Eau Claire alumni and continues to have offices in downtown Eau Claire by Phoenix Park.
Short Takes
• DURAND – Security Financial Bank named Jenny Jereczek as the new market president for the bank’s Durand location. Jereczek will also continue in her role as director of ag banking. Previous Durand market president Mark Chilson will now focus his time on the bank’s growing insurance sales market, according to a Security Financial Bank news release.