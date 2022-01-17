Jamf’s device count grows by 30%
EAU CLAIRE — The number of Apple-brand devices that use Jamf’s software grew by 30% during 2021, according to a news release from the company.
Minneapolis-headquartered Jamf, which was founded in Eau Claire and has an office building next to Phoenix Park, reported that its software was running on about 26.5 million devices worldwide at the end of last year.
That’s a marked increase from the 20.4 million devices the company reported in financial filings at the end of 2020.
“Exiting 2021, we saw continued strengthening in commercial markets across all geographies,” CEO Dean Hager said in a news release.
The company currently has over 60,000 active customers, up from around 47,000 in 2020.
The news release summarizing last year’s corporate activities also mentioned two acquisitions used to improve the company’s software. Those were February’s acquisition of security and compliance tools software cmdReporter and July’s purchase of Wandera, which provides “zero trust” cloud security and access.
Downtown award voting begins
EAU CLAIRE — Voting has begun for annual awards that recognize downtown Eau Claire businesses.
Downtown Eau Claire Inc. began taking online ballots last week and will continue until Feb. 4.
The public is invited to vote for their favorite new business, most impressive building renovation, favorite downtown event, best new development and favorite overall business.
Award winners will be announced at an evening celebration on Feb. 17 at the Brewing Projekt, 1807 N. Oxford Ave.
To cast a ballot or buy tickets to the awards ceremony, go to downtowneauclaire.org.
Admission to the ceremony costs $20, which includes food from downtown businesses. Drinks will be served from a cash bar.
Chamber plans Feb. 22 sales conference
EAU CLAIRE — An annual conference for salespeople in the Chippewa Valley is planned next month at a conference facility in Eau Claire.
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce’s MOMENTUM Sales Conference will be 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 at The Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave.
The conference is designed for those in roles such as business development, marketing, outside sales, sales operations, sales support, sales management, community outreach and inside sales at their respective workplaces.
Attendees will have their choice of different sales-related concepts, topics and skills to learn about during three breakout sessions during the conference. Lunch included in the conference is an opportunity to network with fellow attendees.
Tickets cost $89 for chamber members, $119 for nonmembers and $49 for students.
For more information or to register, go to eauclairechamber.org.
Altoona Shopko Optical store opening in July
ALTOONA — Shopko Optical anticipates opening its fourth location in the Chippewa Valley this summer.
A new optical center is planned to open in July in a new multi-tenant building currently under construction at 2855 Woodman Drive in Altoona’s River Prairie development.
In a corporate news release about the new optical center, Shopko Optical said the location will create five to seven new jobs.
The area’s existing Shopko Optical center locations are in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Menomonie.
UW-Stout senior starts video game studio
MENOMONIE — A senior at UW-Stout has started his own independent video game studio, which will release its first product this summer.
Steve Datz of Grafton founded Flying General Games in February 2021 and has a team of 19 people from around the globe working remotely on the company’s first title.
The studio’s first strategy fantasy war game, “Notoris: The Goblin War” is set for release in July on Steam, a cloud-based gaming library.
Datz, a computer science major, is set to graduate in May, according to a news release from UW-Stout.
Short Takes
• Eau Claire-based Royal Credit Union promoted Emily Lau to the position of regional director of branch operations, putting her in charge of branch managers in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Rice Lake. Lau has worked for RCU since June 2010, beginning as a teller and working her way up, most recently serving as branch manger of its office on Eau Claire’s south side.
From staff reports