CF family buys lakefront supper club
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Owners of an upscale downtown Chippewa Falls steak restaurant have purchased a longstanding supper club on Lake Wissota.
Brian and Kim Wogernese announced Friday that they bought the lakefront High Shores Supper Club, 17985 Highway X, and plan to reopen it in summer.
The supper club’s previous operator closed the business in October because it was losing money. William “Loopy” Kleich, who had run the supper club under a lease agreement since November 2018, attributed the decline in sales to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Wogernese family, who own the Wissota Chophouse, are planning to reopen the supper club with an extensive menu including Friday fish fry, a salad bar, sandwiches, steaks, 20 taps of Wisconsin craft beer and a selection of old-fashioned cocktails, according to a news release.
“My family has enjoyed High Shores for years; there is something about a Wisconsin supper club and a Wisconsin lake, you just can’t recreate,” Brian Wogernese said in the news release.
The building is undergoing renovations and will reopen under a slightly changed name, Wissota High Shores Supper Club. The restaurant will feature boat parking, a partially covered patio and weekly live music.
Hours of operation have not yet been defined, but the current plan is to be open in summer on Thursdays through Sundays.
High Shores has been on Lake Wissota since 1936.
Ag environmental systems companies merge
CHIPPEWA FALLS — VES, a local company that makes equipment to control the climate in agricultural operations, is merging with a Canadian company with products also intended to make livestock comfortable and productive.
Artex Barn Solutions, headquartered in Abbotsford, British Columbia, has a variety of products including animal pens, gates, fencing and barn ventilation equipment.
“This merger bolsters the industry, as it creates a single expert and resource for every aspect of environmental design and control on the dairy, from calf barns to the parlor, including the controls and connected technologies that bring it all together,” Ed Paradowski, CEO of the newly formed VES-Artex, said in a news release.
The merged company is centered in Chippewa Falls at VES’ new global headquarters and innovation center.
Terms of the VES-Artex merger were not disclosed when it was announced last week. Sales staff, support personnel and product lines for both VES and Artex will remain intact, according to the news release.
From staff reports