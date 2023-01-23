Lunda lauded for EC County bridge
EAU CLAIRE — Carefully replacing a bridge next to a local landmark earned an award for Lunda Construction Co.
The Black River Falls company won the 2022 Excellence in Small Structures award from the state Department of Transportation last week. It was among six Excellence in Construction awards that the state agency presented during an annual Contractor-Engineer Conference held in Wisconsin Dells.
“The annual Excellence in Construction Awards are an opportunity for us to applaud quality work and reflect on best practices moving forward,” Beth Cannestra, director of WisDOT’s Bureau of Project Development, said in a news release.
Lunda’s award was for the replacement of the Highway V bridge over Bridge Creek in Eau Claire County. Due to the bridge being adjacent to the historic Dells Mill, the company had to carefully consider its construction methods and do seismic monitoring throughout the project.
CCF Bank among state’s top SBA lenders
ALTOONA — CCF Bank loaned more money from U.S. Small Business Administration programs than any other bank its size in Wisconsin during the past fiscal year.
The Altoona-based bank issued 40 SBA loans worth a total of $16.45 million during the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30, according to a news release from the federal agency.
This put CCF Bank as the top SBA lender for banks with between $1 billion and $5 billion in assets that is operating in Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin District of the U.S. Small Business Administration recognized CCF Bank as one of the high-volume lenders that will be honored at an upcoming conference in Stevens Point.
Fiscal year 2022 had the second-highest level of SBA-backed lending in recent years in Wisconsin. Lenders worked to deliver $789 million to small businesses in the state this past year, coming in second to the over $1 billion in loans provided during fiscal year 2021.
Recession forecast by 60% of state business
MADISON — A recent survey of Wisconsin business leaders showed 60% of them expect an economic recession this year.
The result was among the findings in the survey done in mid-December by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the state’s chamber.
“Wisconsin employers continue to be concerned about the state of the Wisconsin and U.S. economies,” Kurt Bauer, president and CEO of the business group, said in a news release. “High inflation, a persistent workforce shortage and a stagnating business climate are inhibiting economic growth.”
The amount of businesses that perceive the state and national economies as being strong has declined. A year ago, 53% of those surveyed said the state’s economy was strong and 39% felt the same about the national picture. In the latest survey, that opinion has shrunk to 39% and 20%, respectively.
December’s survey also found that cost increases tied to inflation continue to vex businesses, and they’re also struggling to hire enough workers.
“There are still not enough Wisconsinites to fill available jobs, even as we are facing an economic downturn,” Bauer stated.
