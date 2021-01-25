Milwaukee-based law firm opens local office
EAU CLAIRE — Law firm von Briesen & Roper opened an office in Eau Claire last week at 310 Pinnacle Way.
Headquartered in Milwaukee, this is the firms’s first office located in northwestern Wisconsin.
Attorneys Michael Happe, Bryan Symes, Mindy Dale, Lindsey Minser and David Richie work from the firm’s new office along with paralegal Janet Starck.
Minneapolis Fed surveys region’s businesses
MINNEAPOLIS — The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis is asking businesses in northwestern Wisconsin and the rest of its territory to take a short, anonymous online survey.
Consisting of less than 20 questions about revenues, staffing, the impact of federal stimulus payments and other indications of a business’ current health and future outlook, the survey is expected to take about five minutes to complete.
Input from the survey will be used by the Federal Reserve System to help shape monetary policy to help businesses survive the economic shock created by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the Minneapolis Fed.
To take the survey, go to tinyurl.com/yxt5mnf6.
The Minneapolis Fed covers the Ninth District, which includes Minnesota, the Dakotas, Montana, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and 26 counties in northwestern Wisconsin.
Short Takes
• HUDSON — Royal Credit Union named Hossan Selim as the new branch manager of its Hudson location. Selim has worked in banking for nine years — the last seven as branch manager — with previous jobs at Minnesota locations of Bank of America and Beal Bank.
• EAU CLAIRE — Applied Data Consultants, owner of dispatch software Elite EXTRA, promoted two employees last week management positions, the Eau Claire company announced in a news release. Josh Gurgel, who has been operations director, now serves as chief operations officer, making him responsible for day-to-day operations at the company. Ron Bruder, who has worked for the company since 1998, has the new role of chief programs officer, which means he will manage projects and programs for the firm as it grows into new markets.
