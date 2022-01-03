Manydeeds Law opens in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE — Two experienced attorneys have started a new Eau Claire law firm to handle civil litigation.
Ed Manydeeds and his nephew, John E. Manydeeds, recently opened Manydeeds Law at 1119 Regis Court.
The new firm specializes in cases involving personal injury, wrongful death, civil settlements, business law, real estate law and mediations/arbitrations.
Ed Manydeeds, who is currently president of the UW System Board of Regents, has been practicing law since he graduated in 1978 from the University of Wisconsin Law School. He’s been an attorney for numerous area firms, including from the mid-’90s to 2020 at Richie, Guettinger & Manydeeds, followed by a year at Nodolf Flory.
John Manydeeds began practicing law in 2014 after his graduation from the University of Wisconsin Law School. Prior to the new family firm, he had stints at Ryberg Law Firm and Nicolet Law Office.
RCU’S Sackett re-elected to CUNA board
EAU CLAIRE — A longtime board member at Royal Credit Union has been elected to another term on the board of directors for the Credit Union National Association.
John Sackett, who has served on RCU’s board of directors for 40 years and is president of the RCU Foundation, will serve another three-year term on CUNA’s board, according to a news release from the Eau Claire credit union.
His new term will begin at CUNA’s annual meeting in late February.
Sackett has been on CUNA’s board since he was first elected to it in 2015.
Bankers bullish on state’s economy
MADISON — The number of Wisconsin bank leaders who feel positive about the state’s economic health has nearly doubled in a year, according to a recent survey.
In the latest poll conducted by the Wisconsin Bankers Association, 79% of bank CEOs who responded said the state’s economy was in “good” to “excellent” health at the end of 2021.
The same survey done in December 2020 had only 42% of respondents feel that positively about Wisconsin’s economy.
Survey results also show that bankers noticed demand for business and commercial real estate loans get stronger in 2021 while loans for residential real estate were cooling down.
The latest survey was conducted Dec. 14 to 24 and received responses from 80 CEOs of Wisconsin banks.
Kwik Trip opens its 800th store
LA CROSSE — Wisconsin-based convenience store chain Kwik Trip will opened its 800th store on Thursday in Holmen.
The 9,000-square-foot convenience store represents a new milestone for the rapidly growing private company.
The chain has doubled in recent years. Kwik Trip opened its 400th store during 2013 in Chisago City, Minn., according to a company news release.
