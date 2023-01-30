CCF posts solid 4Q, but forecasts borrowing slowdown
ALTOONA — CCF Bank’s parent company posted a solid end to 2022, but is forecasting that borrowers will have a smaller appetite to take out new loans this year.
Altoona-based Citizens Community Bancorp released its fourth quarter earnings report last week, showing earnings of $4.7 million during the final three months of 2022.
“Our fourth quarter results reflect strong loan growth and improved operating efficiencies,” Stephen Bianchi, chairman, president and CEO, said in a news release.
It was an improvement on the $4 million in earnings from the prior quarter, but couldn’t match up to the $6.1 million posted for the final quarter of 2021.
Among the other measures Bianchi pointed to in the fourth quarter results was net loan growth. The bank reported a solid 2.6% growth during the fourth quarter, but he anticipates that to moderate into the low single digit percentages during the early part of this year. Part of that expectation is due to historically challenging loan growth during first quarters as winter persists.
“Higher interest rates also appear to be affecting new project feasibility, but we continue to see unemployment below national averages in our markets and customer attitudes are generally positive about the coming year,” Bianchi wrote.
Short Takes
• EAU CLAIRE — Xcel Energy promoted two employees into vice president positions earlier this month for the power company’s territory in Wisconsin and Michigan. Mara Ascheman, an attorney who has represented Xcel for over 12 years in front of state regulators, attained the title of regional vice president of rates and regulatory affairs. Tyrel Zich, who has held various positions in Xcel’s Rates and Regulatory Affairs since 2016, will now serve as regional vice president of regulatory policy.
From staff reports
