Marten Transport has record year
MONDOVI — Trucking company Marten Transport posted the highest quarter and full-year earnings in the Mondovi company’s 76-year history.
In the fourth quarter alone, the company had $24.7 million in net income — 26% higher than the same three months in 2020.
For all of last year, the company had $85.4 million in net income, which is $15.9 million more than it had in 2020.
Operating revenue, operating income and other measures of the company’s financial health also set new records in 2021, according to a news release that announced the company’s year-end results last week.
Workforce policy talk set for Feb. 9
EAU CLAIRE — State workforce policies will be the topic of discussion over lunch on Feb. 9 at The Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave.
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting an 11:30 a.m. luncheon so local businesses can hear what various groups are doing to address workforce challenges in Wisconsin.
Wade Goodsell, executive director of the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce Foundation, will present a report his organization made as an economic blueprint for the state.
Staffers from the local chamber will discuss local initiatives and priorities intended to attract and retain workers for Chippewa Valley employers.
Following the presentations, there will be time for attendees to ask questions of the speakers.
The event is scheduled to last until 1 p.m. A buffet lunch is included.
Attending the luncheon costs $30 to chamber members, $40 for nonmembers. Register online at eauclairechamber.org.
CF pediatric dentists join NorthLakes
CHIPPEWA FALLS — River Valley Pediatric Dental Specialists in Chippewa Falls joined last week with NorthLakes Community Clinic.
While it will be adopting the NorthLakes name, the Chippewa Falls practice led by pediatric dentist Rena Christman will still offer the same services in the same location, 425 W. Prairie View Road, according to a news release.
“NorthLakes’ mission and my mission pretty much align. I’m out there to provide care to all of the most vulnerable populations,” Christman said in the news release.
NorthLakes is a northern Wisconsin regional community health center that provides medical, chiropractic, dental, behavioral health counseling, optometry, substance use recovery services, pediatric speech and occupational therapy, physical therapy and prescriptions.
Merchants Financial’s earnings grow 34%
WINONA, Minn. — The parent company of Merchants Bank announced that its year-end earnings for 2021 were 33.8% higher than 2020’s.
Merchants Financial Group posted net income of $28.77 million last year, beating 2020’s earnings by $7.3 million, according to a news release.
Last year’s earnings were boosted significantly by government loans to small businesses and a hot mortgage market.
The bank originated $81.5 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans and had $8 million in fee income for those loans made during the past two years.
Mortgage loan volume in 2021 exceeded $835.2 million, which was $309 million more than what the bank had expected to do in mortgages last year.
Merchants Bank has an Eau Claire location at 2728 Mall Drive.
Regulators name crypto as No. 1 threat
MADISON — Cryptocurrencies and digital assets were named the No. 1 threat to investors in a survey of state securities regulators.
The popular, but volatile and unregulated investments topped the North American Securities Administrators Association’s annual list that investors are urged to take caution before buying.
“Stories of ‘crypto millionaires’ attracted some investors to try their hand at investing in cryptocurrencies or crypto-related investments this past year, and with them, many stories of those who bet big and lost big began appearing, and they will unfortunately continue to appear in 2022,” Cheryll Olson-Collins, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, said in a news release.
Other threats appearing on the list were fraudulent offerings tied to promissory notes, money solicitations through social media and the internet, and financial schemes connected to self-directed retirement accounts.
The Wisconsin DFI urges investors to independently research firms and companies before making an investment. Investors can also call state regulators at 608-266-2139 or email DFISecurities@dfi.wisconsin.gov for more information.
Short Takes
• ALTOONA — Altoona-based CCF Bank appointed Nick Amundsen to its board of directors on Thursday. Amundson is a Chippewa Valley resident who works as senior vice president of strategy at software company Jamf.
• MADISON — Earlier this month, the Dairy Business Association posthumously honored a Clark County farmer and past president of the organization. The Wisconsin dairy industry group bestowed Advocate of the Year honors on Jerry Meissner, who died of an illness in December but had been informed of the award before his passing, according to a news release from the association.
• EAU CLAIRE — Delegates of the Eau Claire-based Greater West Central Area Labor Council — AFL-CIO elected Nick Webber of Eau Claire to be the council’s president earlier this month. Webber is a representative of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 953 and is a third-generation union member, according to a news release from the council.
• EAU CLAIRE — Local construction company Market & Johnson named five of its employees as new partners this month. Justin Geissler, Kasey Lemke, Mike Shea, Patrick Sullivan and Tyler Swanson joined the ownership team that consisted of Dan Market, Mike Seichter, Kevin Renley and Jason Plante.
• MADISON — General Communications, a Madison-based two-way radio provider with an office in Eau Claire, acquired Wisconsin Rapids-based Air Communications of Central Wisconsin earlier this month.
• BLACK RIVER FALLS — Eau Claire-based Security Financial Bank promoted Duane Johnson to be president of its Black River Falls and Alma Center market. Johnson, who has 30 years of experience in banking, will continue his duties as a relationship manager for clients, but also work to grow the bank’s brand while working out of its Black River Falls offices at 8 Main St.
From staff reports