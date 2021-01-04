Local firm works on COVID-19 vaccine delivery
EAU CLAIRE — A local company that makes software used to dispatch, route and track delivery drivers is part of efforts to vaccinate California senior citizens against COVID-19.
Eau Claire-based Applied Data Consultants announced last week that its Elite EXTRA software will be used to create optimized routes to transport coronavirus vaccines to 3,000 nursing homes in Los Angeles County.
“We know time is of the essence and creating optimized and efficient routes will help to ensure that the vaccine is distributed as quickly as possible,” Jim Ward, president and founder of Applied Data Consultants, said in a news release.
Curative, a California startup that created a testing method for COVID-19 and was hired to do the nursing home vaccinations, is contracting with Applied Data Consultants for use of the software.
The vaccines are scheduled to be delivered to Los Angeles County nursing home residents early this month.
VentureHome hopefuls must apply by Jan. 11
EAU CLAIRE — Entrepreneurs looking to take their business ideas to the next level have a week until their applications are due for a program that provides expert advice and a spot to work from.
VentureHome-Eau Claire is accepting applications until Jan. 11 from entrepreneurs with clearly defined ideas that can become scalable businesses.
The seed accelerator program includes a six-month membership to downtown Eau Claire co-working space CoLab, educational events, personalized guidance, advice from industry experts and fellow entrepreneurs, and access to University of Wisconsin technologies and scientific experts.
To apply to be part of VentureHome-Eau Claire’s 2021 cohort, go to tinyurl.com/yc4hvjzv.
Those selected for the program will be announced on Jan. 22.
From staff reports