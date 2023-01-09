Altoona’s Certified joins Tweet/Garot
ALTOONA — A Green Bay mechanical engineering, manufacturing and construction company acquired an Altoona firm at the end of 2022.
Tweet/Garot announced last week that it completed a deal on Dec. 30 to acquire local mechanical contractor Certified Inc.
“Moving into Western Wisconsin was an important part of our growth plan and we are thrilled to have found a wonderful cultural and strategic fit with Certified,” Tweet/Garot CEO Christopher Howald stated in a news release.
The acquisition is intended to strengthen the company’s position as a leader in HVAC, plumbing, piping, sheet metal and mechanical service in Wisconsin, as well as increase its ability to service customers, he added.
Certified’s office and fabrication facility at 350 Sunday Drive in Altoona will remain open and in operation.
Russ Ryan, Certified’s owner and president, will remain with the company and lead his team of 50 employees.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Clinics offer free small business advice
EAU CLAIRE — The Small Business Development Center based at UW-Eau Claire will offer two free pop-up clinics this month to provide free advice to small businesses.
The first clinic is Jan. 17 in Suite 110A at 221 W. Madison St. in Eau Claire and the second will be Jan. 25 at the WESTconsin Credit Union Business Center, 3333 Schneider Ave. SE, Menomonie. Each clinic will last from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Advice about bookkeeping software, marketing, financials, business taxes and general startup issues are areas that experts at the clinic can address.
“We are looking to assist anyone interested in starting or growing their small business,” UW-Eau Claire junior Allison Kind, a student consultant with the SBDC, said in a news release. “Whether you need assistance with financial projections, bookkeeping, building a brand or just getting started, the SBDC Small Business Clinics are a great resource, so please join us.”
Attendees can reserve a time for one-on-one business consulting and attend a free tax seminar for new businesses.
Go online to tinyurl.com/yt9s6t8r to register for a 30-minute appointment at one of the clinics.
The hourlong tax seminars start at 1 p.m. for each clinic, but presenters will then stay from 2 to 4:30 p.m. to answer questions.
A&W restaurant opening on Tuesday
ALTOONA — Owners of two A&W restaurants in central Wisconsin are opening their latest location on Tuesday in Altoona’s River Prairie development.
The new location at 2870 Woodman Drive is under the ownership of Dee and Jerry Wells, who already have A&W locations in Withee and Spencer.
“My personal goal is to have ten restaurants by the time I retire,’’ Dee Wells said in a news release. “If my new locations do well in the future, I will continue to expand in those areas. This is a brand I can see my family being involved in even after I retire, so I want to set them up for success.”
The Wells’ already are planning to open their fourth A&W by the end of May in Cadott.
U-Haul: Wisconsin still high in growth
PHOENIX — Wisconsin fell a few spots last year to become the 16th highest growth state in the U.S. based on people moving using U-Haul trucks.
Customer tracking data from the do-it-yourself moving vehicle and supply company showed that arrivals and departures to Wisconsin essentially canceled each other out last in 2022.
It was good enough to keep the state within the top 20 for the third year in a row, but down from the No. 13 spot it held in 2020 and 2021.
The top five growth states last year were Texas, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.
