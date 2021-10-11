Eau Claire company gets innovation award
EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire firm that created software for home health care workers was among nine companies in Wisconsin to be recognized for their innovations.
The Wisconsin Innovation Awards last week honored SMARTCare Software of Eau Claire as one of its winners in a ceremony held in downtown Madison.
“The Wisconsin Innovation Awards seek to celebrate and inspire innovation, and highlight the creative spirit from the state’s leading public, private and nonprofit sectors,” Matt Younkle, co-founder of the awards, said in a news release announcing the winners.
There were 331 nominees for the awards, which were winnowed down to 28 finalists and then ultimately nine winners were selected by a panel of experts from different industries.
The awards are broken into different categories and SMARTCare won the software award.
CVIC hosts open house on Oct. 19
EAU CLAIRE — A business incubation center on Eau Claire’s north side will host an open house later this month.
The Chippewa Valley Innovation Center, 3132 Louis Ave., will be open for tours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 19.
The incubation center has supported over 60 companies in its 34-year history, according to a news release. The center currently is home to six businesses.
The open house is being done as part of the celebration of October as Manufacturing Month.
CCEDC gets silver for HATCH contest
CHIPPEWA FALLS — An annual contest held by the Chippewa County Economic Development Corp. was honored for what it does to advance entrepreneurship.
The International Economic Development Council presented a silver rank last week to the Chippewa Valley Round-UP HATCH Pitch Competition.
“We are honored to hold this event yearly for our entrepreneurs and business community, and further honored by the recognition we have received from the IEDC,” Deb Chilson, chairwoman of the HATCH Committee, said in a news release.
The annual contest began in 2018 to help entrepreneurs hone their business pitches and aid them in getting funding for expansion.
The next local HATCH competition will be 5 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the River Prairie Center in Altoona.
RCU hosts document shredding events
EAU CLAIRE — Royal Credit Union is inviting the public to bring paper records they no longer wish to keep to upcoming document destruction events at some of its branches.
People can bring two paper grocery bags or one file-sized box full of documents to be thoroughly shredded so confidential information in them can be securely destroyed. Acceptable items include paper records, bills, receipts, books, bound paper, file folders, CDs and floppy disks.
Upcoming events are:
• 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, 1031 Woodward Ave., Chippewa Falls.
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday and Friday, 1421 S. Main St., Rice Lake.
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Oct. 25 to 29, 18567 Scranton St., Whitehall.
Restaurant recognized for inclusive hiring
MENOMONIE — A local restaurant was recognized last week for recruitment practices that resulted in hiring people with disabilities.
The state Department of Workforce Development presented an Exemplary Employer Award to Diablo Blue, 631 Broadway St. S., Menomonie.
The award was presented in conjunction with Gov. Tony Evers dubbing October as Disability Employment Awareness Month.
CoLab features free sessions for tech month
EAU CLAIRE — Downtown Eau Claire coworking space CoLab, 312 S. Barstow St., is hosting free presentations later this month on topics related to the technology sector.
At noon on Oct. 20, Amy Greenwald, owner of Blue Raspberry Design, will discuss ways that businesses can reduce their carbon footprints by redesigning their websites.
Later that day at 4 p.m., Nicole Sdao, CEO of tech startup Altruize, will talk about the importance of volunteering as part of company culture.
And at 5 p.m. on Oct. 28, Jana Morrin, CEO of local tech company Speakfully Software, will be part of a discussion on using technology as a force for good.
For more information or to register for the events, go to colabec.com/event.
