Texas equity firm buys stake in Big Dot
MENOMONIE — A Texas-based private equity firm bought a controlling interest in local party supply company Big Dot of Happiness.
Altacrest Capital LLC of Dallas recently announced its investment in the Menomonie company that sells party favors, decorations, yard signs and other products online.
Altacrest invests in growing eCommerce brands, which was important to Big Dot founder Sherri Yukel.
“To achieve our potential, Big Dot needed a partner that understood brands, eCommerce and both the day-to-day needs and strategic objectives of our growing business,” she said in a news release.
Yukel runs the company alongside husband and co-owner Scott Yukel.
Their products are designed in Menomonie and manufactured in Wisconsin. Big Dot’s products are sold online on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Etsy.com and the company’s own website.
Women’s Business Conference goes online
EAU CLAIRE — The Western Wisconsin Women’s Business Center will hold its annual conference this month as a series of online webinars and networking events.
Stacy Whaley, owner of business coaching and consulting company Fire Up & Lead, will deliver her online presentation from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29. Whaley is scheduled to talk about the stages of team development and improving communication skills.
Allison Liddle, an author and executive coach, will deliver the conference’s keynote speech from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. Her presentation will be based on lessons found in her book, “The Art of Imperfect Action.”
For more information on the conference and to register for events, go to SuccessfulBusiness.org.
From staff reports