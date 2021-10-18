Ornua buys Whitehall cheese business
WHITEHALL — An Irish dairy cooperative announced last week that it has bought cheese ingredients business Whitehall Specialties.
Ornua Ingredients North America, which is based in the eastern Wisconsin village of Hilbert, completed the acquisition that increases its position in the U.S. cheese ingredients market and expands its production with two new facilities.
Whitehall Specialties operates one plant in Whitehall and another in Hillsboro.
Following the acquisition, Ornua now has six facilities across Wisconsin, Minnesota and Pennsylvania, according to a news release on the business transaction.
In addition to supplying cheese ingredients to U.S. food manufacturers and food service companies, Ornua is also known for its Kerrygold brand butter.
UW-EC entrepreneurs win app contest
EAU CLAIRE — A team of entrepreneurs who are mostly UW-Eau Claire graduates recently won a statewide contest that helps ideas for new apps move toward becoming businesses.
The team behind the startup ParityBlu — UW-Eau Claire graduates Sam Fitzhenry, Max Bossert, Logan Ickert and UW-Madison graduate Nicholas Hersperger — won the 2020-21 WiSys APPStart Challenge, according to a news release sent last week by the contest.
For coming out on top, the team receives a prize package worth over $10,000 in cash and services to help launch their app as a business.
“Congratulations to the ParityBlu team for all their hard work, not only coming up with a great idea, but working to take it to the next step,” WiSys President Arjun Sanga said in the news release.
ParityBlu is intended to be an all-in-one solution to connect multiple Blutooth-enabled devices into one centralized app.
As part of the contest, ParityBlu and other finalists received initial app development support and business mentorship over five months.
The contest attracted 73 entries from all 11 regional UW System universities that WiSys — a nonprofit organization that facilitates using university research to create commercial applications — serves.
The annual contest will accept submissions for its 2021-22 year later this fall.
Short Takes
• EAU CLAIRE — Royal Credit Union has promoted Jeff Marty to the role of vice president of retail operations, putting him in charge of providing exceptional member experience in its retail operations. Marty, who began working as a teller at RCU in 2005, has been progressing at the company and previously served as regional director of branch operations before his newest promotion.
From staff reports