EAU CLAIRE — Business law firm Godfrey & Kahn expanded this month into the Eau Claire market by opening an office on the city’s south side.
Located in suite 210 of the office building at 4410 Golf Terrace, the firm’s newest location is currently home to three attorneys.
Mark Skolos, who had previously been general counsel for mining company Hi-Crush, joined Godfrey & Kahn a year ago and is heading up the new Eau Claire office.
Attorneys Garrett Nix and Dustin Von Ruden — previously of law firm of Von Ruden and Nix — joined Skolos at the new Godfrey & Kahn location.
Godfrey & Kahn also has offices in its hometown of Milwaukee, as well as Madison, Green Bay, Appleton and Washington D.C.
New consignment store opening
EAU CLAIRE — A new consignment store for women is scheduled to open early next month in Eau Claire.
Sign On Consignment Boutique, 2209 Fairfax St., is slated to have its grand opening on Nov. 9, according to a news release from its owner.
Kayla Midthun, who also owns Ramone’s Ice Cream Parlor, is channeling her personal passion for thrifting into opening the new upscale resale store.
The boutique will also have space where other women can rent booths to display and sell new and gently used items.
In addition to women’s clothing, shoes and accessories, the store will also have sections for home decor and children’s merchandise.
Short Takes
• ALTOONA — WNB Financial has hired Katie Behrendt as a mortgage loan officer at the bank’s Altoona office located at 1160 Blazing Star Blvd. Behrendt brings 15 years of experience in the financial industry, including both on the lending and operational sides of mortgages.