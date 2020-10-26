Cascades awarded for energy conservation
EAU CLAIRE — Improving energy efficiency at the Cascades Tissue Group plant in Eau Claire won the company an award from Focus on Energy this month.
Aided by $387,000 in incentives from Focus on Energy in the past two years, the paper tissue factory has undertaken projects that have cut the company’s power bill by $256,000 annually.
“Our partnership with Focus has allowed us to implement numerous projects that might not have happened without their help,” Mike Armstrong, Cascade Tissue’s energy and innovation manager, said in a news release.
Those projects included switching the plant’s lighting to LEDs, incorporating energy-saving practices in day-to-day operations and installing new technologies to boost its manufacturing efficiency.
Energy savings at the plant is estimated to be enough to power 83 homes.
Cascades Tissue was among 14 businesses to receive an Energy Efficiency Excellence Award from Focus on Energy, which is Wisconsin’s utility-funded statewide energy efficiency and renewable resource program. Bright Wood Corp. of Menomonie was also among the award winners.
WEDC CEO to speak at Nov. 18 workforce summit
EAU CLAIRE — A virtual workforce summit for Chippewa Valley businesses will have the leader of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. as a featured guest speaker.
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its third annual Workforce Solutions Summit from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 18 using the webcasting program Perigon.
Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC, is on the list of featured speakers who will talk about the region’s most critical workforce topics.
Presentations will address topics including telecommuting, equity and diversity, apprenticeships, workforce-related public policies and state efforts to attract and retain talented workers.
Attending the online summit costs $49.
To register, go to eauclairechamber.org.
From staff reports