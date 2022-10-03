Presto again gets 40mm ammo contract
EAU CLAIRE — Extending its streak of providing 40mm grenade ammunition to the U.S. Army, National Presto Industries secured a new contract that goes through 2026.
The Eau Claire-based company announced last week that its subsidiary, AMTEC Corp., won the contract, continuing its run that began with fiscal year 2005.
The initial value of the award is $69.8 million for ammunition to be delivered in 2023, according to a company news release. The maximum ceiling of the contract over its life is $826.8 million, but the actual dollar amount will depend on military requirements, funding and other factors controlled by the Department of Defense.
In addition to defense products, National Presto Industries also produces housewares, small appliances and fire safety products.
Mason, CVTC among WEDA award winners
LA CROSSE — Chippewa Falls-based Mason Cos. and Chippewa Valley Technical College both won awards last week from the Wisconsin Economic Development Association.
During a Thursday ceremony in La Crosse, the association handed out four Community and Economic Development Awards.
Footwear and e-commerce retailer Mason Cos. was presented an award for business retention and expansion due to its longstanding presence and growth in Chippewa Falls.
CVTC took home an award for talent attraction, development and retention for its RESTORE program, which seeks to address the continuing need for skilled workers in the region.
Projects nominated for the awards were screened and winners were chosen by an impartial panel of judges from WEDA’s membership and partners.
Short Takes
• EAU CLAIRE — Royal Credit Union recently hired Dustin Hurtgen as its new vice president-senior commercial loan officer. Hurtgen has over 23 years of financial service background and previously worked for Charter Bank and M&I Bank locations in Eau Claire.
• BLOOMER — Dove Healthcare opened its new 24-apartment assisted living complex on Duncan Road last week and residents will begin arriving this week, according to the company that operates several facilities in our region.
From staff reports
