DECI’s Jump Start aids new ventures
EAU CLAIRE — Downtown Eau Claire Inc. named winners of its annual Jump Start Downtown Business Competition on Thursday at a gathering at Forage, 403 S. Barstow St.
The top winner was Lily Beez, a luxury floral and gift shop that is planning to open at 303 Main St. The new business got $5,000 cash, a six-month DECI membership and a three-month membership to downtown coworking space CoLab.
A $2,500 cash prize went to The Cranky Buzzard, a diner that will be opening Nov. 1 in what used to be Galloway Grille, 409 Galloway St. This business also gets the same memberships as the grand prize winner.
Two $1,000 awards were presented as well on Thursday. Winners of those were eco-friendly product store The Eau Claire Refillery, 207 N. Barstow St., and laser hair reduction business Laser Fix, 130 S. Barstow St. Both of them also got a six-month DECI membership.
Presto buys Texas defense part company
EAU CLAIRE — National Presto Industries bought a Marshall, Texas manufacturer of precision metal parts and assemblies used in the defense and aerospace industries.
Woodlawn Manufacturing makes rocket warhead bodies, countermeasure flare cases and other ammunition metal parts, according to a news release Eau Claire-based Presto sent last week to announce the acquisition.
Woodlawn has annual sales of about $18 million, the release stated.
AMTEC Corp., a Presto subsidiary based in Janesville, is among Woodlawn’s major customers. U.S. government agencies and other defense tractors are also among the top buyers of Woodlawn’s products.
Electrical product supplier set for Stanley
STANLEY — A member-owned wholesaler that supplies high-voltage electrical products to electric cooperatives and utilities is building a warehouse with offices in Stanley.
Rural Electric Supply Cooperative announced in a news release earlier this month that it will be building a 40,000-square-foot facility on 15 acres in the portion of Stanley located in Clark County.
The new warehouse will serve the cooperative’s members in northern and central Wisconsin, as well as those in eastern Minnesota. RESCO’s nearest locations to those customers are currently in the southern Wisconsin city of Middleton and Moorhead, Minn.
Construction of RESCO’s Stanley building will begin in spring and is expected to open in early 2024, according to the news release.
Upon opening, the company will have three warehouse/delivery positions there, but eventually grow to seven to 10 people working at the site.
From staff reports
