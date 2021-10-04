CoLab hosts cybersecurity talk Wednesday
EAU CLAIRE — A downtown Eau Claire co-working space is hosting a free informational luncheon this week to teach small business owners the basics of cybersecurity.
“Cybersecurity for your Business” will be presented at noon on Wednesday at CoLab, 312 S. Barstow St., Suite 2.
Co-presenters Dan Smith and Alex Nockerts, consultants from Eau Claire firm Imagineering, will discuss why cybersecurity means to businesses and how to create plans for your company.
Participants will receive a checklist of seven areas of a business that should be prioritized when it comes to online security.
A light lunch will be provided.
Register online at colabec.com/event.
Presto gets $69.5M defense option
EAU CLAIRE — National Presto Industries announced last week that its defense products subsidiary is receiving $69.5 million through a U.S. Army contract.
It is the latest option award under a five-year contract Janesville-based AMTEC Corp. has to provide 40mm high-velocity training cartridges.
Deliveries for this award are scheduled to start in 2023 and continue into 2025, according to a company news release.
Virtual brownbag covers business funds
EAU CLAIRE — A free online lunchtime presentation will cover loan programs available to growing small businesses in west central Wisconsin.
The hourlong presentation from the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission will begin at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 12, using the online videoconferencing program Zoom.
Topics included in the presentation are loans available through the Regional Business Fund as well as the state’s Bounce Back Grant Program, which provides $10,000 grants to businesses moving into vacant properties.
Register for the presentation online at tinyurl.com/ys24aakz by Oct. 11.
UW-Stout presents Fed official, economist
MENOMONIE — UW-Stout’s Manufacturing Outreach Center will present free online presentations by two economic experts this month.
At 9 a.m. Tuesday, Joe Mahon, director of regional outreach at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, will talk about regional economic conditions for the manufacturing sector.
Then at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, John Koskinen, chief economist for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, will give an in-depth explanation of the state’s economy.
Both presentations will include time for questions from the audience.
Register for Mahon’s presentation at tinyurl.com/w4cktna8. To sign up for Koskinen’s talk, go to tinyurl.com/shav4avm.
Arcadia bank bought, renamed
ARCADIA — An Illinois-based bank completed its purchase Friday of State Bank of Arcadia, which now goes under a new name.
Rebranded under its new ownership as a new location of First National Bank and Trust Co., Arcadia represents an expansion into Wisconsin for the financial company that is already in three other midwestern states.
First National Bank and Trust Co. is based in Clinton, Ill., and already has locations in Illinois, North Dakota and Iowa.
State Bank of Arcadia had banking assets of $210 million, according to a news release on the deal’s closing. Following the merger, First National Bank and Trust Co. has a total of about $400 million in assets across five locations.
First National Bank and Trust Co. was bought in 2017 by TS Banking Group, a bank holding company group with $1.5 billion in assets spread across seven states, the news release stated.
Short takes
• EAU CLAIRE — Certified public accounting and consulting firm Nohre & Co. has hired Tychicus “Ty” Vettrus to join the manufacturing and small business team in its Eau Claire office. Vettrus graduated in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from UW-Eau Claire and then worked as an accountant at Anderson Hager & Moe in Hayward before joining Nohre this summer.
• EAU CLAIRE — Royal Credit Union promoted Ana Birtzer to the title of manager for its business loan representative team. Birtzer joined RCU in 2013 as a home loan servicing representative, but then transferred over to business loans where she rose from representative to supervisor and now manager.
• MENOMONIE — The Menomonie Area Chamber & Visitor Center announced last week the hiring of Tammy Simon, who will start today as the organization’s tourism manager. Simon brings marketing and promotional experience gained through running her own firm, Muddy Creek Creative Services and Consulting, as well as prior stints working for Insty-Prints, American Structures Inc., Lorman Education Services and Realityworks.
From staff reports