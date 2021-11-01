VentureHome-Eau Claire names 3rd class
EAU CLAIRE — A five-month program that helps area entrepreneurs advance their business ideas toward the marketplace has named its latest class.
Out of 15 applications, a panel chose these six business ideas and the entrepreneurs behind them to be the latest cohort for seed accelerator WiSys VentureHome-Eau Claire:
• Fixity, Andrew Niese’s software platform that lets citizens report issues with public infrastructure and cities respond to them.
• Safe & Simple Organic Lawns, sustainable and eco-friendly lawn services from Anthony Nied.
• ACP Solar, Kim Pierson’s endeavor to reduce costs for commercial solar panels.
• WealthFob, a student loan predictor app from Logan Erickson that also educates users on financial literacy.
• FigSplayz, an app-driven display system for action figures developed by Shane Sanders.
• SunVenture Partners, pre-development solar farm consulting and other services from Timothy Dilley and Scott Kosloski.
This is the third cohort for VentureHome-Eau Claire, which was launched in April 2020 through a partnership between downtown Eau Claire coworking space CoLab, UW-Eau Claire and Madison-based nonprofit WiSys.
Financial literacy award nominations open
MADISON — Individuals, businesses and organizations can be nominated for the 2021 Governor’s Financial Literacy Awards by Dec. 3.
The annual awards recognize those who have increased financial literacy, capability and inclusion among Wisconsin residents.
Applications will be judged on innovation, inclusion, measurable results, collaboration and scalability of financial literacy programming they’ve implemented within the past two years.
The Governor’s Council on Financial Literacy and Capability will select recipients and the awards will be presented during a virtual ceremony in 2022.
Nomination forms can be found online at tinyurl.com/k58skswy.
CCF reports record earnings through Q3
ALTOONA — Earnings through the third quarter for the parent company of Altoona-based CCF Bank are 66% higher than they were last year.
Citizens Community Bancorp announced the record $15.2 million year-to-date earnings last week — up from $9.2 million during the same nine months in 2020 — in its regular quarterly financial report.
In the third quarter alone, the bank had $5 million in net income, up from $3.5 million a year before.
Stephen Bianchi, chairman, president and CEO, listed several factors for the bank’s success during the summer months. Those included building market share, Paycheck Protection Plan loan forgiveness and a strong economy in the bank’s territory in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
“Stronger employment dynamics in our markets than national averages and the seasonal strength of summer also contributed to exceptionally strong loan growth in all commercial loan types this quarter,” Bianchi said in a news release.
Shareholders get boost from bank’s performance
WINONA, Minn. — Shareholders will get higher dividend payments due to Merchants Bank performing well above its expectations for the year thus far.
Winona, Minn.-based Parent company Merchants Financial Group announced last week that the regular 80-cent-per-share dividend payment is going up by a nickel, but there also will be a special one-time $1 per share payment authorized.
“The important work we do as community bankers wouldn’t be possible without the loyalty and support of shareholders,” Gregory Evans, company CEO, said in a news release.
The vast majority of the company’s owners are its 480 employees as well as families that live in Winona, according to the news release.
Through the third quarter, earnings were $25.57 million, which is $9.5 million ahead of the company’s 2021 plan and $10.85 million higher than the same time in 2020.
This year’s strong performance was largely driven by the bank’s commitment to residential mortgage lending and participation in the Paycheck Protection Program, the news release stated.
Merchants Bank has location in Eau Claire at 2728 Mall Drive.
Short Takes
• EAU CLAIRE — Oakwood Hills Family Dental Clinic broke ground last week on its new building at 3027 Golf Road. The 5,650-square-foot dental clinic is scheduled to open in July 2022.
