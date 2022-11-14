Bounceback grant apps due by Dec. 31
EAU CLAIRE — Businesses and nonprofit organizations that opened in a brick-and-mortar location since the start of 2021 have until Dec. 31 to apply for $10,000 grants to help them with their expenses.
Funded by a federal COVID-19 relief package, Wisconsin Tomorrow Main Street Bounceback Grants are intended to provide one-time assistance to those that opened a new location or expanded into existing commercial spaces that are 400 square feet or larger.
In the counties of Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, Barron, Clark, Polk and St. Croix, the grants are being deployed by the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission.
For eligibility requirements and application materials, go online to wcwrpc.org/main-street-bounceback.
Presto Q3 sales down, earnings up
EAU CLAIRE — Supply chain issues dragged down sales of National Presto Industries’ defense sector products, but profits from the company’s housewares and small appliance segment pushed up third quarter earnings.
The Eau Claire-based company recently reported its financial results for the three months that ended on Oct. 2.
Across all the company’s segments, overall sales were down by about 20% when compared to the same time in 2021. In the recent quarter, the company posted $69.7 million in sales compared to $87.2 million a year before.
President Maryjo Cohen attributed the decline to reduced defense product shipments from the company’s backlog.
“As in the prior two quarters, the defense segment’s sales decline reflected ongoing supply chain issues, in particular labor shortages,” she wrote in a news release.
The third quarter was much better for the company’s housewares and small appliances segment though, which drove net earnings higher. The company posted $8.9 million in net earnings in the recent quarter, compared to $4.1 million a year before.
Profitability of the housewares and small appliances segment was attributed to price increases and decreasing ocean freight costs, according to the news release.
Ellsworth Creamery garners top prize
ELLSWORTH — A specialty artisan cheese produced by Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery took the top prize in a nationwide contest run by dairy trade organization.
The National Milk Producers Federation presented its Chairman’s Trophy to the local cheesemaker’s Antonella Pepperoni and Marinara Cheese during the organization’s Championship Cheese Contest held in late October.
Ellsworth Creamery also swept the natural cheese snack category with three of its cheese curd varieties. The cooperative also took the top two places in the unique or mild flavor cheese category with cheeses in its Antonella line. In the processed American plain cheese category, Ellsworth’s White EZ Melt Loaf took third place.
From staff reports
