Jamf beats revenue forecast for Q3
EAU CLAIRE — Software company Jamf, which was founded in Eau Claire and has offices in the city, posted third quarter financial results that beat its expectations as its number of users continues to grow.
The company previously expected total revenue of about $65 million for the three months ending Sept. 30, but reported $70.4 million on Thursday when it released its quarterly results.
“We delivered strong third quarter results as the tailwinds of telehealth, distance learning, and remote work offset economic headwinds and drove robust Jamf sales, growth and customer acquisition,” Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf, said in a news release.
Jamf reported a non-GAAP operating income of $12 million for the recent quarter, up from $9.6 million at the same time last year.
The company's software is used by businesses, organizations, educational institutions, health care providers and others to manage their Apple-brand electronic devices.
By the end of the third quarter, the company's software was on 18.6 million devices, up from 17.2 million the prior quarter.
From staff reports