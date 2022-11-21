Citizens State Bank expanding through merger
CADOTT — Citizens State Bank has reached an agreement to grow by two locations through a merger with a bank in central Wisconsin.
Community Financial Bank, which has branches in Prentice and Stratford, is expected to be renamed as part of Citizens State Bank in a deal expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.
“We are very excited about our expansion into these new markets. Our team is ready to welcome our new customers and team members to Citizens State Bank,” Tim Cruciani, president and CEO of Citizens State Bank, said in an announcement posted on the business’ Facebook page last week.
Both banks’ board of directors voted in favor of the deal, but it still requires approval from state and federal regulators.
Citizens State Bank was chartered in 1902 and currently has five branches — Cadott, Chippewa Falls, Lake Wissota, Cornell and Stanley.
Eau Claire dentist named president of state group
EAU CLAIRE — Dentist Christopher Johnson of Eau Claire was sworn in as president of the Wisconsin Dental Association earlier this month.
Previously serving terms as a regional trustee and vice president for the statewide group, Johnson will now lead the organization for one year.
After graduating from dental school, Johnson began his dental career in the U.S. Navy from 1994 to ‘97. Then in 1997, he began his private general dentistry practice in Eau Claire.
Another Eau Claire dentist, Thomas Luepke III, was elected to be the association’s Region 1 trustee representing northwestern Wisconsin for a three-year term.
Short Takes
• EAU CLAIRE — Royal Credit Union opened its new St. Paul, Minn., office last week. Located at 2640 Rice St. N., this new location replaces a previous office in St. Paul that was three miles away.
From staff reports
