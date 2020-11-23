Prevea hosting midday COVID-19 meeting
Health care provider Prevea, which has several clinics in the Chippewa Valley, is hosting an online town hall meeting today to answer questions from businesses about COVID-19.
Scheduled for 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. today on Zoom, the meeting is intended for business owners, human resources employees, workers compensation experts and safety managers, according to Prevea’s announcement for the event.
Dr. Ashok Rai, president and CEO of Prevea Health, will provide updates on antigen testing, vaccines, treatments and testing sites.
To attend the free informational town hall meeting, go to prevea.com/Events/Town-Hall to RSVP and receive a link to join the event on Zoom.
Security Financial buys Jackson County Bank
EAU CLAIRE — The parent company of Eau Claire-based Security Financial Bank completed its acquisition of Jackson County Bank last week.
“We are excited to welcome both Jackson County Bank employees and customers to SFB. Both our teams are working diligently to make the transition as smooth as possible for our customers,” Paul Rudersdorf, Security Financial Bank president and CEO, said in a news release.
Jackson County Bank customers can still use their current accounts and services, but will receive information starting in April about the conversion to Security Financial Bank.
The two financial institutions will continue to operate independently until they will merge in the second half of 2021.
Ayres awarded for projects around the state
EAU CLAIRE — Architecture and engineering firm Ayres Associates won awards this month from a statewide trade association for projects it has done in recent years throughout Wisconsin.
For two projects, including one in Eau Claire, the American Council of Engineering Companies of Wisconsin gave Best of State awards to Ayres Associates.
One of those projects is the $1.8 million rehabilitation of the Grand Avenue Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Eau Claire, which took place in 2018.
The other project was a major revamping of a harbor and boat launch in Marinette.
The trade group named two other Ayres projects — a waterfront public plaza in Milwaukee and a site remediation project in Waunakee — were recognized as finalists in the Engineering Excellence Awards.
Area employers sought for child care survey
EAU CLAIRE — Employers in the Chippewa Valley are being asked to help with a survey on child care in the area.
A coalition of community leaders and people in the child care field are asking employers to answer the short anonymous survey at ChildCarePartnership.org by Dec. 15.
Filling out the survey takes an average of five to seven minutes, according to a news release from Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council.
This employer survey is following work the coalition did to get viewpoints of parents on the area’s child care capacity. Through its research, the coalition is working to identify gaps in the local child care system and create action plans to address those issues.
Eau Claire County has 82 regulated child care providers with total capacity for up to 3,841 children, according to the news release. U.S. Census data shows there are more than 6,000 children ages 5 and younger in the county.
OEM lauded for work with German companies
WOODVILLE — A German-American business group recognized Woodville-based OEM Fabricators for its exporting efforts to better serve German companies.
The German American Chamber of Commerce presented an award recently to the contract metal parts manufacturer in recognition of cultural and language training, European certifications and realignment of processes at the company that were intended to cater to German customers.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. touted the award in a news release last week, as well as Germany’s role in the state’s economy.
Germany is a key source of foreign investment projects in Wisconsin, as well as the No. 5 destination for products exported from the state, the news release stated.
