Xcel Energy names Hoesly new president
EAU CLAIRE — A regional vice president will take over as the next president of Xcel Energy in Wisconsin and Michigan later this week.
Karl Hoesly, who has worked for Xcel for 15 years and currently serves as regional vice president for rates and regulatory affairs, will succeed retiring president Mark Stoering on Thursday.
“Karl has been an outstanding leader for us and the communities we serve in Wisconsin and Michigan for many years,” Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy, said in a news release. “He brings more than two decades of experience to the role and will play an essential function in continuing the jurisdiction’s support for new programs which enhance the customer experience and help us achieve our goal of carbon-free energy by 2050.”
Prior to joining Xcel in 2007, Hoesly worked for Integrys Energy Co. in Green Bay.
A Granton native and UW-Green Bay graduate, Hoesly now lives in Eau Claire with his family.
Chippewa Valley Rally set for Feb. 22
EAU CLAIRE — An annual journey leaders from Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Menomonie take to Madison to speak with state government officials is scheduled for Feb. 22.
The 29th Chippewa Valley Rally will connect local business representatives to state legislators at the Capitol building to talk about workforce issues, education, infrastructure and housing.
The day’s agenda is still being finalized, but it will include meetings from late morning to early evening.
The annual advocacy event is organized by the Chippewa Valley Chamber Alliance.
A week prior to the Feb. 22 trip, participants will be provided with online pre-event briefings to acquaint themselves with issues the rally is advocating for and the political climate in Madison.
Early-bird registration for the rally costs $89 until Jan. 31, when it is slated to increase to $99.
Register online at eauclairechamber.org.
Attendees can arrange their own transportation or reserve a spot on a bus with fellow chamber members for $25.
Female entrepreneurs get $2,000 grants
EAU CLAIRE — Four women each received $2,000 grants earlier this month to help advance their small business endeavors.
Eau Claire-based charitable organization Red Letter Grant selected these four as its fall 2022 grant recipients:
• Marquita Davis, proprietor of online beauty boutique Hair Stuff Beauty Supply.
• Karlene Ertmer, a certified Infant Swimming Resource instructor who teaches lessons through her Little Turtles ISR Swim School.
• Stephanie Miller, an adviser who provides guidance to cancer patients and their caregivers through a service called the Cancer Doula.
• Teresa Davis, who will begin teaching courses on food growing, preservation and saving seeds next year through her business, Joyful Land Farm.
Red Letter Grant, which is run by a board of directors comprised of women, provides grants each fall and spring to female entrepreneurs.
Short Takes
• EAU CLAIRE — Royal Credit Union has named Ian Peterson as its new member lending manger, putting him in charge of leading, coaching and developing the member lending team. Peterson has worked for RCU since April 2019, starting out as a member lending specialist and quickly rising in the ranks there.
From staff reports