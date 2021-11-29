Workforce solutions summit is Thursday
EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Fourth Annual Workforce Solutions Summit on Thursday in downtown Eau Claire.
The summit will last 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
Jim Morgan, vice president of business development and workforce strategies at MRA Leadership, will give the keynote address entitled “The Great Sansdemic.” His presentation will explain how the current talent shortage is impacting business growth, and how companies need to be creative to find workers.
Breakout sessions during the summit will address apprenticeships, employment and training programs, working with government leaders, child care challenges, regional talent programs, workplace inclusivity, developing a talent pipeline and internships.
It costs $89 per person to attend. Register online at EauClaireChamber.org or in person from 8 to 8:30 a.m. at the event.
Mega Co-op raises minimum wage
EAU CLAIRE — Convenience store owner and operator Mega Co-op joined the ranks of other companies that announced they are raising starting pay to $15 an hour.
Last week the Eau Claire-based cooperative announced the new minimum wage, which went into effect on Sunday.
“Mega Co-op has always focused on building and supporting the communities that we are tied to, and we cannot do that without building and supporting our amazing team,” CEO Mike Buck said in a news release.
The cooperative owns and operates 33 convenience stores in the region located in Eau Claire, Altoona, Chippewa Falls, Colby, New Lisbon, Durand, Elk Mound, Stanley, Abbotsford, Barron, Arcadia, Galesville and Cornell.
Chamber’s marketing conference returns
EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual marketing and social media conference will be next week through an online format.
“HOMEPAGE: A marketing & social media experience” will be 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 7 and 8 through the webcasting platform Perigon.
Each morning begins with a keynote presentation, followed by a choice between breakout sessions, and then ends with a session for all attendees.
Featured speakers include Lee Caraher, president of PR and communications agency Double Forte, and Isaac Carlson, CEO of social media brand content creating organization Imaginative.
Each session will be recorded and remain available to attendees to watch after the event. Attendees will also receive a swag box.
Registration costs $129 for chamber members, $149 for nonmembers and $49 for students. Register online at EauClaireChamber.org.
Short Takes
• EAU CLAIRE — Associated Bank recently hired Keith Vardon Jr. to be its senior vice president and team leader for commercial banking, putting him in charge of the bank’s commercial team in the Chippewa Valley. Vardon has more than 30 years of banking experience and had previously been market president at U.S. Bank in Wausau since 2005.
• EAU CLAIRE — Royal Credit Union recently hired Heather DeNamur as organizational relations and recruiting manager, making her responsible for RCU’s talent services team. DeNamur’s previous work experience includes seven years in human resources and six years in retail.
From staff reports