Chamber hosting virtual sales conference
EAU CLAIRE — Adapting sales techniques to the virtual world instead of traditional in-person visits will be the emphasis of an upcoming conference.
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce will host Momentum: A Virtual Sales Conference from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 using the web-based platform Perigon.
More than 40% of sales professionals are currently working from home, according to the conference’s description. With the coronavirus pandemic prompting more people to work online instead of through sales trips to meet clients, the event promises to share best practices and creative ways to adapt sales techniques to a virtual format.
Registration costs $59 for chamber members, $79 for nonmembers and $39 for students. The registration fee comes with a $20 gift card to a local restaurant.
For more information or to register for the conference, go online to EauClaireChamber.org or call 715-834-1204.
Short Takes
• ALTOONA — WNB Financial hired Pamela Speckien to be its vice president and business banking officer at its branch office in Altoona. Speckien has more than 20 years of banking experience, including the last seven years working in commercial lending at CCF Bank.
• EAU CLAIRE — Royal Credit Union hired Jodi Berg as its new organizational relations and recruiting manager. Prior to joining RCU, Berg had worked in various human resources roles for the past 11 years at Midwest Dental in Mondovi.
• EAU CLAIRE — Dentist Chris Johnson of Eau Claire became vice president of the Wisconsin Dental Association in a virtual meeting held earlier this month.
• EAU CLAIRE — A longtime UW-Eau Claire business professor has won the top national teaching award bestowed by the Association for Business Communication — the first time faculty from the university have received the honor. Paula Lentz, a professor of business communication who has taught at UW-Eau Claire since 1999, has received the 2020 Meada Gibbs Outstanding Teacher-Scholar Award.
• LAKE HALLIE — Big B’s Automotive & Towing, 1859 115th St., has begun offering U-Haul truck rentals as well as other moving supplies.
From staff reports