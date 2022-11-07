Perrigo buys Nestlé plant, Good Start rights
EAU CLAIRE — An international private-label care products company bought Nestlé’s baby formula factory in Eau Claire as part of a $170 million deal.
Perrigo, which was founded in Michigan but is now headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, announced the factory acquisition last week in a news release.
The deal includes the facility at 5023 Venture Drive in Eau Claire’s Gateway Industrial Park, a $60 million investment to boost the plant’s production volume and rights to make Good Start brand infant formula for the U.S. and Canadian markets.
Prior to buying the Eau Claire plant, Perrigo had insufficient capacity to meet demand for its infant formulas, the company stated. This acquisition, plus investments to boost production at its facilities in Vermont and Ohio are part of the company’s new supply chain reinvention program.
“Long before this year’s infant formula shortage, we had been pursuing options to increase capacity to meet growing demand for our infant formula in the U.S.,” Murray Kessler, president and CEO of Perrigo, said in the news release. “But this year’s industry shortage galvanized our commitment to not only invest to meet the demand for our store brand and contract customers, but also to help prevent future infant formula shortages.”
Perrigo is the third-largest manufacturer of infant formulas in the U.S. and Canadian markets, according to the company’s website. It has been making infant formula since 1998.
For Nestlé, selling the Eau Claire factory will help its Gerber division put more attention toward what it is synonymous with.
“This sale enables Gerber to pursue new growth opportunities and focus on what we are known for in the U.S. — our core baby food business, which includes purees, snacks and cereals,” Tarun Malkani, CEO of Gerber, said in the news release.
Xcel Energy’s Wis. & Mich. president retiring
EAU CLAIRE — The president of Xcel Energy in Wisconsin and Michigan will retire at the end of this year, the power company announced last week.
Mark Stoering has served as president since 2010, leading the utility in the two states through an era when it has been adopting greater use of clean energy sources including wind and solar power.
“He helped shape the future of our customer programs in Wisconsin and throughout the company,” Brett Carter, executive vice president, group president-utilities and chief customer officer for Xcel Energy, said in a company news release. “The company and the industry have adopted many of the new and innovative services he pioneered, including industry-first EV at-home charging programs.”
Earlier in his 33-year career with the company, Stoering also led the integration team that created Xcel Energy from the merger of two previous companies. In October 2000, New Centuries Energy merged with Northern States Power Minnesota and Wisconsin to create Xcel energy.
Stoering’s successor will be named in coming weeks, Xcel stated in its news release.
Altoona to host gathering on container park
ALTOONA — The city’s plans for creating micro-retail spots for entrepreneurs to lease will be explained during an information session next week.
The open house will last from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 at The Fish House, 418 Ninth St. West, Altoona.
Entrepreneurs, restaurateurs and those interested in financing new small businesses are the target audience for the session that will share designs for the city’s redevelopment project.
Altoona received a $1.37 million state grant earlier this year to move forward with its plans to create a container park on two blighted downtown lots purchased by the city.
The park will consist of metal shipping containers converted into small retail spaces and placed around a new public plaza.
With each unit leased at below-market rates, the park is intended to be an incubator for businesses in need of small office, restaurant or retail spaces.
Startup Chippewa Valley Week starts Nov. 14
EAU CLAIRE — A weeklong series of events celebrating and fostering entrepreneurship in the Chippewa Valley will start Nov. 14.
Over 15 free in-person events including workshops, panels and networking opportunities will be held during the week.
“Startup Chippewa Valley Week gives our local entrepreneurs a platform to share their knowledge and successes with our community and come together to learn, network and celebrate the incredible businesses that exist in our region,” Adam Accola, co-organizer of Startup Chippewa Valley Week and programming administrator at downtown Eau Claire co-working space CoLab, said in a news release.
The week’s events include:
• Merchant services, a workshop on credit card processing, noon, Nov. 14, CoLab, 131 S. Barstow St.
• Start a Business: Step One workshop, 6 p.m. Nov. 14, Chippewa Valley Technical College, 620 W. Clairemont Ave.
• Legal Issues Surrounding Business Startups workshop, 3 p.m. Nov. 15, CoLab.
• Musky Tank Mixer and workshop, 6 p.m., Nov. 15, Modicum Brewing Co., 3732 Spooner Ave., Altoona.
• HATCH Pitch competition, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Applied Data Consultants, 2985 58th St.
For more information, go online to colabec.com/startupcv.
From staff reports