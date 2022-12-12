Flowering lawn kit wins Idea Challenge
EAU CLAIRE — A local entrepreneur who created a kit that lets homeowners transform their yards into flowering lawns has won an Eau Claire area business idea contest.
Anthony Nied, founder of Flawn Seed Kits, won $5,000 on Thursday when a panel of local business experts named him the grand prize winner of The Idea Challenge.
“I am extremely grateful for the support I’ve received from my family as well as the guidance provided by my mentors helping me to navigate on this journey,” Nied said in a news release announcing his win.
The entrepreneur also thanked the Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corp., which organized the contest.
With the prize money, Nied said he will order new custom packaging from a Wisconsin-based, eco-conscious company for his seed kits.
Nied competed against four other finalists in last week’s pitch session in front of the judges’ panel. Coming in second and winning a $1,000 prize was Lydia Ekenstedt, who created a service that helps people start new child care centers.
Other finalists were Greta Gladitsch, owner of downtown Eau Claire shop the Eau Claire Refillery; Eli Bremer, who creates board games under his label Goatful Games; and Doug Rhoten, maker of an online service that website owners can use to ensure their content and network traffic complies with privacy laws.
RCU pilot program graduates 11 students
EAU CLAIRE — A new Royal Credit Union pilot program for young adults graduated its first class of 11 Eau Claire university students this month.
For its participants, the Grow. Impact. Lead. program combined volunteering at nonprofit organizations, participating in panel discussions, networking with local professionals and learning about finance over seven sessions.
“It is our hope that these young adults will walk away from Grow. Impact. Lead. with a better understanding of their community, personal connections with local business leaders, and a tool belt of financial skills they can apply in their day-to-day lives,” Melissa Janssen, RCU’s program director of community relations, said in a news release.
The students, who all attend UW-Eau Claire, also fulfilled the university’s service learning requirement by completing the program.
Short Takes
• EAU CLAIRE — Play It Again Sports, 3015 E. Hamilton Ave., changed ownership earlier this month. Frank Irvine sold the local sporting goods store to a team of owners — Lance and Shirley Gurney, and Brian and Sherry Steele, according to a news release from the deal’s broker, Creative Business Service/CBS-Global.
From staff reports
