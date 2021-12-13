Tiny homes win Idea Challenge
EAU CLAIRE — A local business that uses reclaimed materials to build tiny homes has won the top prize in an Eau Claire business competition.
The Idea Challenge reached its finale Thursday with a pitch competition that was judged by a panel of industry experts. That group declared No Boundaries Tiny Homes as this year’s winner, earning a prize of $5,000 to support the business.
“No Boundaries Tiny Homes is extremely humbled and honored to receive this award, especially given the other incredible businesses that were finalists,” company co-founder Graham Barnes said in a news release.
He and Chad Dalhoe founded the business in 2021.
Their business competed against four other entrepreneurs who either had an idea for a new product or venture, or already had established one that has been open for less than a year in the Eau Claire area.
All finalists received $500 and a package of business and marketing services to help them launch or further their business venture.
The Idea Challenge is run by the Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corp. Prize packages are sponsored by Northwestern Bank.
Chamber’s big meeting is Jan. 26
EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting on the evening of Jan. 26 at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave., in downtown Eau Claire.
Combining an awards ceremony, live entertainment and networking mixer, “EAU What a Night” will last from 5 to 10 p.m.
The event begins with a cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres, followed by a half-hour of a to-be-announced live entertainment act.
The night’s main program and awards ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m. The festivities will wrap up with an after party with desserts that ends at 10 p.m.
Tickets cost $90 per person, but members of the Chamber’s Young Professionals program get a discounted price of $45.
To buy tickets, go online to eauclairechamber.org.
Short Takes
• EAU CLAIRE — Royal Credit Union recently promoted Heather Johnson Schmitz from its grant and giving coordinator to the position of financial education manager. Johnson Schmitz, who has worked for RCU since 2016, will now be responsible for the credit union’s community financial education initiatives and its School $ense program for youths.
• ALTOONA — WNB Financial hired Jenna Zinter to be the branch retail lead for its bank at 1160 Blazing Star Blvd. in Altoona’s River Prairie development. Zinter brings six years of banking experience to WNB with her previous positions as a lead teller, personal banker and service manager.
• EAU CLAIRE — A branch manager for two of Royal Credit Union’s Eau Claire offices has been promoted to be RCU’s new member experience manager. Under his new title, Joshua Odegard will be responsible for a group that develops RCU’s frontline teams and works with branch and call center leadership.
