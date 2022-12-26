Entrepreneurs sought for container park
ALTOONA — A small business park consisting of buildings made from repurposed steel shipping containers is seeking restaurateurs and retailers for its summer 2023 opening.
Altoona’s container park development slated to be built along Division Street north of the post office will provide affordable lease space for two small restaurants, two micro-retail spots and a tap room.
To find entrepreneurs to fill those spaces, the city launched the Think Inside the Box Challenge last week to attract applicants.
“We are looking for founders with bold business ideas that will create a buzz and attract visitors to the new development,” the city stated in a news release.
In addition to spaces for the businesses, the container park will also have an indoor seating area, observation deck, public restrooms, outdoor seating and a performance stage.
Those interested in the business spots can go online to tinyurl.com/4ax3vn5e for more information or to fill out an application.
Tiny home company adds sauna line
EAU CLAIRE — A local company that uses reclaimed materials to build tiny homes is adding a line of saunas.
No Boundaries Tiny Homes announced last week via a news release that it is beginning to build custom-made outdoor saunas as well as a fleet of portable ones for rent.
Like the company’s line of tiny homes, the saunas will also be built from reclaimed materials acquired from deconstruction projects and salvage. The saunas — heated with electricity or wood-burning stoves — are built on trailers or skids for easy deployment.
Eau Claire-based No Boundaries Saunas will debut on Feb. 3 and 4 at the American Pond Hockey Invitational in Minocqua. The company will have a display booth at the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association Home and Garden Show on Feb. 18 to 20 at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center in Eau Claire.
Governor’s business plan contest open
MADISON — Wisconsin entrepreneurs who are starting up a tech-based business can enter a statewide contest for prizes including both cash and services.
The 20th annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest is accepting online entries until the end of January via the website govsbizplancontest.com.
In this first round, entries are idea abstracts each about 250 words long that will be graded by a panel of judges who will decide 50 that will advance to the next round.
Those that move forward to subsequent rounds will be required to further elaborate on their business ideas with executive summaries, videos and live presentations. During these later rounds, participants will get expert advice and mentoring.
The contest culminates in June with live presentations made during the Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference.
This year’s finalists will share over $100,000 in cash and prizes, according to a news release from the event’s organizer, Wisconsin Technology Council.
The contest is divided into four categories: advanced manufacturing, business services, information technology and life sciences.
There is no fee to enter the contest. It is open to all Wisconsin residents age 18 and older.
Since it began in 2004, the contest has attracted more than 4,450 entries and awarded a total of $2.5 million in cash and services (legal, accounting, office space and marketing).
