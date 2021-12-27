CCF Bank’s CFO heading for Security Financial
EAU CLAIRE — The chief financial officer of one Chippewa Valley bank will be moving to another next year to lead its operations.
Mark Oldenberg, who has been CCF Bank’s CFO for a decade, has been hired by Eau Claire-based Security Financial Bank to be its new president next month and gradually transition into the role of CEO later in 2022.
“Mark Oldenberg is the right leader for SFB’s future,” Security Financial’s current president and CEO Paul Rudersdorf said in a news release. “With his exceptional experience in the banking industry, he is the ideal president to lead SFB in its next chapter of growth and success.”
Rudersdorf, who has led the bank for the past five years, will retire at the end of 2022.
Oldenberg will begin serving as president of Security Financial Bank on Jan. 10. Rudersdorf will continue as CEO until he retires and those duties go to Oldenberg.
Oldenberg has more than 25 years experience in community banking, including three years as Security Financial’s executive vice president and chief financial officer before he went to CCF Bank in 2011.
RCU gets $525,000 grant to help low-income areas
EAU CLAIRE — A U.S. Treasury program has awarded a $525,000 grant to Royal Credit Union, which will be used to boost lending in target markets with low-income, distressed and underserved people.
The Eau Claire-based credit union was among 265 Community Development Financial Institutions included in $180.3 million in grant awards announced earlier this month by the U.S. Treasury’s CDFI Fund program.
“This year’s awards will benefit a wide variety of CDFIs dedicated to tackling issues of poverty and economic mobility in communities across the country,” the fund’s director, Jodie Harris, said in a news release.
Among its planned uses for its grant, RCU intends to offer unsecured signature loans for consumers to help them rehab or improve the “livability” of their homes, according to a news release from the credit union.
Since RCU became certified as a CDFI in 2015, it has received five grants totaling over $6.9 million.
Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame nominees sought
MILWAUKEE — Junior Achievement of Wisconsin is seeking nominations of company leaders who deserve consideration to be inducted into its Business Hall of Fame next year.
The business group is seeking names of individuals who are innovative leaders, show effective management and are engaged in both their companies and communities.
Nominees may be living or dead, but not currently involved in daily operations of the business they are known for.
Four inductees will be named for the 2022 Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame. Additional honorees will be chosen in categories for peak performers, distinguished executives and young entrepreneurs.
Nominations can be emailed to mhenke@jawis.org by Jan. 31. The awards presentation will be June 2 at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee.
From staff reports