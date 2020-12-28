Chamber/UWEC breakfast will be virtual
EAU CLAIRE — An annual breakfast for the local business community hosted by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce and UW-Eau Claire will be a virtual event in January.
Featuring a presentation by Chancellor James Schmdit on the state of the university, the event will be 7:30 to 9 a.m. on Jan. 12 using the web-based Perigon platform.
Schmidt’s presentation will review the past year for the university, including lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic and a look forward to the coming year. A panel of faculty, staff and students also will speak about upcoming initiatives and opportunities for collaboration between the university and others in the region, according to a description of the event.
Attending the presentation is free, but advance registration is requested by Jan. 8. Register online through the chamber’s website, EauClaireChamber.org.
From staff reports