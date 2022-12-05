EAU CLAIRE — A New Jersey-based human resources software company has bought an Eau Claire startup.
HR Acuity announced in a news release last month that it had acquired Speakfully, an online secure platform that allows employees to voice workplace concerns to their human resources department.
“This acquisition elevates our offering by enabling organizations with a full, end-to-end employee relations and investigation solution from allegation to aftercare.” Deb Muller, CEO of HR Acuity, said in the news release.
Jana Morrin, a 2004 UW-Eau Claire graduate and Speakfully’s founder, said being part of a larger company will allow the platform to reach a larger audience.
“We are thrilled to be a part of the HR Acuity team as it is natural extension of our mission to provide as many employees as possible a safe and private way to report workplace concerns,” Morrin stated. “This has been our goal from day one and now, as part of HR Acuity, we can do this at scale.”
Chamber’s annual meeting is Jan. 25
EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its 108th annual meeting, including an awards ceremony, next month in downtown Eau Claire.
Dubbed “Eau What a Night” the event will be 4:30 to 10 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
The event will include a cocktails and hors d’oeuvres reception, live entertainment, awards program and after-party.
Early-bird registration costs $75 for chamber members until Dec. 31. Nonmembers will be charged $119 to attend.
Those in the Chamber’s Young Professionals program get a discounted price of $45.