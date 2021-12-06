Finalists named in Idea Challenge
EAU CLAIRE — Finalists have been named in an annual contest that helps Eau Claire entrepreneurs launch or advance their business idea.
The Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corp. announced recently that these five individuals will be competing this week for prizes to aid their business ventures:
• Greg Clark and his candy store called Ifs & Buts Candy & Nuts, which opened last year in a building next to Phoenix Park.
• Jordan Hagedorn’s new sports card shop, For the Hobby Sports Cards, which opened during November in a former bait shop on Birch Street.
• Local inventor Kevin Neff’s patent-pending gadget that attaches to a boat seat and provides a holder for an umbrella, fishing rod, tool or beverage.
• Alyssa Rivera’s business idea of creating an upscale convenience store called “Bodega” in downtown Eau Claire.
• Graham Barnes’ business No Boundaries Tiny Homes, which repurposes old building materials to create eco-friendly tiny homes.
The annual contest will culminate in a final pitch competition and awards ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at CoLab, 312 S. Barstow St. The public is invited to attend.
The winner gets $5,000 in reimbursable business expenses. All finalists will receive $500 and a package of marketing and business services to help advance their business ventures.
CVHBA names annual award winners
EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association gave special honors to two longtime members on Thursday while also presenting annual awards to area businesses.
• Neil Haselwander, one of the founding members of the association when it formed in 1972, was given the Hans Solem Founders Award.
• Jane Gobler, who joined the association over 15 years ago while working in banking, was inducted into the CVHBA’s Hall of Fame in recognition to the time and leadership she has provided to the group.
• The 2021 Builder of the Year award recognizing professional achievement and community leadership went to Pat Smith of Eau Claire Insulation & Exteriors.
• Lyman Lumber Co. won the 2021 Associate of the Year award, which is given to associate members who make outstanding contributions to the association.
• Travis Kaeding of Indianhead Insurance Agency took home the Volunteer of the Year award for the time he’s given to the CVHBA.
• Sam Pabich of Pabich Homes won the Rising Star award for being a young builder who is restarting a family business and being a burgeoning leader in the association.
Larson Orthodontics opens in River Prairie
ALTOONA — Larson Orthodontics opened its new office during late November at 2966 Meadowlark Lane in the River Prairie development.
Previously split between separate buildings in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, the new Altoona location consolidates the business into one state-of-the-art orthodontic office.
“Our new office space was designed to further improve our cutting-edge patient experience and deliver even more precision in orthodontics,” Matt Larson, co-owner and orthodontist, said in a news release.
New imaging technology, an expanded 3-D printing lab and other advancements are included in the new office.
Short Takes
• NEW RICHMOND — Royal Credit Union has hired Shauna Lasiuta to be the new branch manager of its New Richmond office. Lasiuta has previously worked at branch manager of other financial institutions, but for the past two years she has worked in the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
From staff reports