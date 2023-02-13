WINONA, Minn. — Merchants Bank’s parent company broke the $30 million mark for net income for the first time in its history during 2022.
Gregory Evans, president and CEO of Merchants Financial Group, celebrated the milestone and credited his employees for being part of the successful year.
“This is the first time in the rich 147-year history of Merchants that annual net income has exceeded $30 million — and extraordinary results are only possible because of a special group of people working together as a team,” Evans said in a news release.
The company made its preliminary earnings announcement for 2022 last week. The $30.4 million in net income for 2022 was $8.9 million more than the company had expected in its plan for the year and a 5.72% increase on 2021’s earnings.
Growth in commercial loan activity, disciplined balance sheet management and a boost in interest income helped the bank reach the earnings record.
One area the bank noted a decline in 2022 was the amount of residential mortgage loans. Attributed to a significant increase in interest rates, home mortgage activity dropped last year to 47% of what the bank posted in 2021.
Merchants Bank has 23 locations in southeastern Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin, including a branch in Eau Claire.
Short Takes
• MENOMONIE — Attorney Spring Nelson, who lives in Menomonie, has been named partner at Jellum Law, a Stillwater, Minn.-based firm that specializes in small business lending law. Nelson has practiced law since 2015 and started working for Jellum Law in 2020, focusing on commercial law with an emphasis on serving clients who use U.S. Small Business Administration lending programs.