Silver Spring Foods wins Paragon Award
EAU CLAIRE — Silver Spring Foods has won an annual award presented by the Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corp. for a business that creates a positive impact on the local economy.
The organization announced last week that the Eau Claire-based horseradish producer and condiment company won the 2021 Paragon Economic Impact Award, which will be formally presented at a gathering later this month.
“We are humbled and honored to be recognized for our hard work of growing our business and our impact in the Eau Claire area,” Eric Rygg, president of Silver Spring Foods, said in a news release.
The company’s recent achievements include hosting last year’s Wisconsin Farm Technology Days event, expanding its production lines and entering new markets, and growing programs for employees.
The award will be presented during the Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corp.’s annual luncheon, which is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Florian Gardens in Eau Claire. Tickets to that event cost $45, which includes lunch. For more information or to buy tickets, go online to eauclaire-wi.com/annualluncheon.
Previous Paragon Award winners include WIN Technology, Pablo Group, Market & Johnson, Artisan Forge Studios, Action City, Dynamic Fitness & Strength, Jamf and Indianhead Food Distribution.
CV Rally gets Thompson for speech
EAU CLAIRE — Tommy Thompson, former Wisconsin governor and interim UW System president, will speak to Chippewa Valley business leaders on Feb. 23 in Madison.
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce announced last week that Thompson would be the keynote speaker at a luncheon during the 28th annual Chippewa Valley Rally.
The rally is a yearly trip that business and civic leaders from Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Menomonie make to speak with lawmakers at the State Capitol. The day’s events last from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Madison.
Participating in the rally costs $79, which includes the luncheon but attendees must arrange their own transportation.
For more information or to register, go to eauclairechamber.org.
Short Takes
• EAU CLAIRE — Merchants Bank recently hired Ben Ottum to work as a mortgage lender at its Eau Claire branch, 2728 Mall Drive. Ottum has been in banking since 2008 and previously worked at CCF Bank in Altoona and Fox Valley Savings Bank in Oshkosh.
• EAU CLAIRE — Todd Kostman, who has over 25 years of experience at certified public accounting firms, has joined Bauman Associates as a principal. Kostman focuses on helping clients with tax savings strategies, retirement plan options and business transition planning.
