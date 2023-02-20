Presto’s defense sector down, housewares up
EAU CLAIRE — The defense segment of National Presto Industries saw revenues and earnings decline last year, while the company’s housewares/small appliances division returned to profitability.
The Eau Claire based company released its 2022 year-end financial report on Friday, showing an overall drop in net sales and earnings when compared to 2021.
Presto had $321.6 million in net sales last year, down 9.6% from the $355.8 million the company had in 2021.
Net earnings also declined, falling from $25.7 million in 2021 to $20.7 million last year.
In a statement the company attributed the overall decline chiefly to its defense segment, which makes medium-caliber ammunition, ordinance, fuzes, cartridge cases and metal parts. Continued supply chain issues traced back to government mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic were a factor blamed for the reductions in the defense segment’s financial performance.
Meanwhile the housewares/small appliances side of the business, which is know for pressure cookers and a variety of other kitchen products, had a nominal revenue increase. This segment posted a $5.3 million profit last year, turning around a loss that part of the company had in 2021.
“The return to profitability was due in part to price increases and in part to reductions in second half ocean freight costs from those incurred during the prior year,” Maryjo Cohen, president of the company, said in a statement.
Eau Claire EDC names Huebsch its ‘23 Paragon
EAU CLAIRE — Locally founded company Huebsch won an annual award that recognizes businesses that have made a positive economic impact on the Eau Claire area.
The Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corp. is bestowing its annual Paragon Award to the company that was founded as an industrial laundry in 1891 in Eau Claire.
Huebsch has grown to provide work uniforms, floor mats and other workplace supplies for over 6,000 customers in west-central Wisconsin and the metropolitan areas of Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Last week’s news release announcing the award states that Huebsch has invested in state-of-the-art equipment to grow its capacity and made multiple expansions to its Eau Claire plant.
The award will be presented to Jim Vaudreuil, CEO and owner of Huebsch, at a Feb. 27 luncheon at The Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.
Past Paragon Award winners include Silver Spring Foods, WIN Technology, Pablo Group, Market & Johnson, Artisan Forge Studios, Action City, Dynamic Fitness & Strength, Jamf and Indianhead Food Distribution.
From staff reports
