MONDOVI — Marten Transport began hauling dry products across the U.S.-Mexico border earlier this month.
The trucking company’s first dry van load traveling between the two countries was delivered on Feb. 11, according to a company news release.
The additional service is broadening Marten’s dry truckload operations from the company’s terminals in Atlanta, Kansas City, Tampa and Phoenix to its facilities in Dallas and the border cities of Laredo and Otay Mesa, the news release stated.
Marten Transport, which is headquartered in Mondovi, specializes in being a trucking company that hauls food, beverages and other goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment while they are in transit.
DECI names honorees
EAU CLAIRE — Downtown Eau Claire Inc. presented its annual awards last week to recognize businesses and individuals who have made a positive impact on the downtown area.
Visit Eau Claire was named DECI’s member of the year in recognition of the work the local convention and visitor’s bureau has done to promote the area during the past two years.
Brent Douglas Flowers got the outstanding achievement award to honor the work the business has done to beautify South Barstow Street and support downtown events.
DECI named Ann Sessions as its volunteer of the year for the time she’s served as a board and committee member for the organization, as well as time she’s spent helping with downtown events.
Olson’s Ice Cream won the award for event partner of the year due to the business providing free hot cocoa during an annual winter holiday celebration in downtown Eau Claire.