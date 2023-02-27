UW-Stout conference attracts 325 companies
MENOMONIE — Over 325 companies from across the U.S. will have recruiters this week at UW-Stout to meet students during a four-day career event.
From today through Thursday, the university’s Memorial Student Center will host multiple career fairs so students can make connections with employers in their prospective fields.
Companies with Wisconsin locations including Fastenal, Skyward, Milwaukee Tool, Greenheck Group, Johnson Controls, Market & Johnson and Great Northern Corp. are slated to attend.
Fortune 500 companies including Hewlett Packard, Ecolab, Kimberly Clark, Xcel Energy, PepsiCo, Cintas and Marriott International are also set to participate.
Barron student wins with words on curds
BARRON — A student from Barron High School is among the three winners of a statewide essay contest that challenged schoolchildren to research and write about Wisconsin-based businesses.
Ninth grader Samantha Lien’s writing on Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery was selected as a winner in the fall 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Essay Contest, according to a news release sent Friday by contest organizer Wisconsin Business World.
Lien’s essay detailed how the local cheesemaker has created jobs, attracted tourism, helped with fundraisers and done other things to support its hometown.
“Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery is proof that you don’t need a huge city to make a business successful, sometimes all you need is a small close-knit community to support you,” she wrote.
The other winning essays and honorable mentions were about Festival Foods, Sargento Cheese, Harley-Davidson and Minocqua Popcorn & Puffs.
Lien and the contest’s two other winners each received a $500 cash prize. Two honorable mentions were awarded $100 each.
“With this contest, we get to encourage students to identify a product they love and then take a deeper look at the significance of a business,” Michelle Grajkowski, senior director of Wisconsin Business World, said in the news release. “We want our future workforce to see that Wisconsin is full of opportunity!”
RCU branch turned into mortgage office
EAU CLAIRE — A Royal Credit Union branch that holds a special place in the Eau Claire institution’s history is set to reopen as an office for handling mortgages and home equity lending.
The building at 419 N. Hastings Place had served as a branch on Eau Claire’s east side until June when RCU opened a new location nearby at 1159 Blazing Star Blvd. in Altoona.
Since the removal of the old building’s drive-thru lanes and other renovations, it is set to have a grand opening ceremony on April 6.
The building’s new purpose is to serve as RCU’s Mortgage Operations Center, housing employees that do the behind-the-scenes work for home lending.
“This location gives Royal the opportunity to improve operational efficiencies for our mortgage operations team members allowing them to serve our members more effectively,” Brandon Riechers, the credit union’s president and CEO, said in a news release.
While the building will centralize mortgage operations that were previously spread across Wisconsin, Royal Credit Union will still have mortgage lenders based in multiple offices and communities to meet with customers interested in home loans.
The building at 419 N. Hastings Place opened in June 1972 as the credit union’s first location after outgrowing its offices inside the Uniroyal tire plant. As such, it also had served as the credit union’s headquarters until 2005 when RCU moved those employees to a new building in downtown Eau Claire.
Stock lineup changed in Money & Markets
Editor’s note: The listing of local stocks featured in the full-page Money & Markets Extra seen on a following page now has more publicly traded companies that have a presence in the Chippewa Valley.
Along with the changing size of the Leader-Telegram’s pages, the shape of this weekly stock graphic had to be modified to fit the new format.
That also became a chance to update the lineup of stocks included in there to add companies that have locations in the area and cut others that aren’t ingrained in the local economy.
Gone is the listing for movie theater chain AMC, which withdrew from Oakwood Mall late last year, leaving a vacancy that was quickly filled by locally owned Micon Cinemas.
Likewise department store chain Macy’s, which closed its Eau Claire store in 2017 and its space was mostly filled by privately owned Hobby Lobby, also was excised from the listing.
Numerous high-profile stocks had been included in the listing previously — though they didn’t have a brick-and-mortar presence here — were also cut. That included multiple Google stocks, software giant Microsoft and electric automaker Tesla.
While pillars of the U.S. economy — their products could very well be found in your home — they didn’t have the same relevance as companies that also employ people in the Chippewa Valley.
Clearing out that filler and the few companies that moved away created room to add more stocks representing businesses that attract commerce to our region and create jobs here.
Those additions include manufacturers Berry Global and Lippert; retailers TJ Maxx, Ross Dress for Less and the soon-to-arrive Costco; shipping companies FedEx and UPS; hotel chains Hilton and Marriott.
And stocks seen before such as National Presto Industries, Xcel Energy, Marten Transport and a host of others closely tied to our area will continue to have their financial performance listed here every week as well.
From staff reports