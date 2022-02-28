Chamber’s sales conference rescheduled
EAU CLAIRE — A sales conference that was postponed last week due to inclement weather in Eau Claire has been rescheduled.
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce will now hold its Momentum Sales Conference on March 10 at The Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave.
The conference will last from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., featuring multiple speakers with advice on how to improve professional sales skills.
Registration costs $89 for chamber members, $119 for nonmembers and $49 for students. A networking lunch is included in the registration fee.
For more information, go to eauclairechamber.org.
The conference was initially scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22, but most area school districts and some local organizations closed that day as a winter storm hit the Chippewa Valley.
Supply chain problems hamper Presto earnings
EAU CLAIRE — National Presto Industries’ sales rose in 2021, but increased costs attributed to supply chain issues cut into the Eau Claire-based company’s profits.
Across all its business segments, Presto had $355.8 million in sales during 2021, up $3.1 million from the year before, according to a company news release.
Sales rose for its defense products, which offset a slight reduction for Presto’s housewares and small appliances.
Profits for all parts of the company were down though in 2021. Net consolidated earnings fell by 45%. They were $25.7 million last year, down from $47 million in 2020, according to the report.
Maryjo Cohen, company president, attributed the smaller profits to supply chain disruptions that she linked to government policies intended to eradicate COVID-19.
“Housewares/Small Appliance experienced an operating loss largely due to massive increases in ocean freight and material costs, all stemming from those same government COVID policies,” she said in a news release. “It was unable to fully offset those increases with customer price increases.”
Cohen stated that this year promises to be filled with challenges including continuing supply chain issues, a tight labor market and inflation. The company’s defense segment should have another solid year due to its healthy backlog, she noted.
Hippy Feet founder speaks Tuesday via Zoom
RIVER FALLS — The founder and CEO of a sock and apparel company that both employs and donates to homeless people will give an online speech Tuesday morning.
Organized by UW-River Falls, the presentation by Michael Mader of Minneapolis-based Hippy Feet will be available to the public to watch at 11 a.m. via online videoconferencing program Zoom.
His presentation is entitled “Removing Barriers: How an Innovative Idea Led to Social Change.”
Mader founded Hippy Feet in 2016 and donated a pair of its socks to the homeless for each pair that customers purchased. The concept then grew into employing homeless people ages 16 to 24 at the company and providing them with employment training sessions.
To watch Mader’s speech, go to go.uwrf.edu/innovator.
Cybersecurity conference returns in March
EAU CLAIRE — Following a sold-out debut in 2020, the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its Cybersecurity & Technology Conference next month.
The conference will be 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on March 24 at Chippewa Valley Technical College’s Business Education Center, 620 W. Clairemont Ave.
Topics of cybersecurity, online laws, hacking prevention, device security and more will be covered by conference speakers. The event’s prospective audience ranges from chief information officers, IT professionals and system administrators to office managers and other workers who have to manage technology at businesses.
Registration costs $89 for chamber members, $119 for nonmembers and $49 for students. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.
For more information, go to eauclairechamber.org.
Short Takes
• EAU CLAIRE — Royal Credit Union recently promoted Taylor Tarras to the position of member lending manager, putting her in charge of the Eau Claire-based credit union’s lending call center. Tarras started working at RCU in late 2012 as a teller and has since served in numerous leadership roles, including as a corporate project manager.
From staff reports